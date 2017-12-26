Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : New Angkor pass for foreigners

Tourists explore the Angkor Wat temple complex earlier this year in Siem Reap province.

Foreigners who live in Cambodia and work in the tourism industry can now buy long-term entry passes for Angkor Wat, according to a new sub-decree by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Tourism.

The new prakas, signed on August 25 and published in this month's Royal Book, allows foreigners who have work permits and work for tourism companies registered with the Ministry of Commerce to buy one-, three- and six-month passes. The passes cost $100, $150, and $200, respectively. An ordinary day-pass costs $37.

Their companies have to also be registered with the Finance Ministry's Tax Department and have a licence from the Ministry of Tourism.

Ly Se, general director of the Ministry of Finance's Angkor Enterprise, which is responsible for managing Angkor Wat's budget, said that some people had complained. 'Before this, they bought ordinary tickets, but they had problems, because they brought many guests to the place . . . To make it easier for them, we permit them to buy long-term passes,' he said. 'We don't allow individuals to buy them, they are from the companies.'

Se said about 200 people would be eligible for the passes, and that so far about 30 to 40 people had bought them.

Read full article at The Phnom Penh Post: http://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/new-angkor-pass-foreigners