Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : PM approves plan to develop Tan Trao tourism site

01/14/2018 | 02:19am CET

Tourists visits the Tan Trao Banyan Tree in the Tan Trao national tourist site
Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a master plan for the development of Tan Trao national tourist site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang to 2030, aiming to draw about 1.5 million visitors, including 2,000 foreigners, to the site in 2025.

The site targets 2 million visitors in 2030, including 35,000 foreigners. Revenue from tourism at the site is expected to exceed 600 billion VND in 2025 and 1.65 trillion VND in 2030.

Tan Trao national tourist side covers five communes in Son Duong district and one in Yen Son district. Under the plan, its core area of 25,000 hectares will be developed.

Targeted foreign markets include China, Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea, along with Southeast Asian countries such as Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, as well as foreigners living in Vietnam.

The plan focuses on key products such as tours exploring the history of the site, educating on its patriotic tradition and ecotourism.

The plan will expand infrastructure for tourism by increasing accommodations to 500 rooms in 2025 and 1,000 in 2030 to at least three-star standards, while developing restaurants, homestay facilities, entertainment and sport centres and parks.

Capital for the plan will be sourced from the State budget, the fund for supporting tourism development and capital mobilised from organisations, enterprises and other sources.

Read full article at Vietnamplus: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/pm-approves-plan-to-develop-tan-trao-tourism-site/123922.vnp

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 01:19:07 UTC.

