Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Replicate Yunnan, Mekong models to make Northeast ASEAN-India hub

02/18/2018 | 11:41am CET

(From left) K J Alphons, Minister of State, Electronics & IT; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of IT, Law & Justice and Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam in Guwahati on Sunday.
Photo: Dasarath Deka

Kenichi Yokoyama said Assam was at a very advantageous position being geographically located at the centre of the regional cooperation framework in Asia.

Assam could emerge as the hub of trade and commerce between India and the ASEANby replicating infrastructure development models adopted by Yunnan and the Greater Mekong sub-region, Kenichi Yokoyama, India director of Asian Development Bank said here on Sunday.

Yokoyama said Assam was at a very advantageous position being geographically located at the centre of the regional cooperation framework in Asia. 'Strong trade relationship with neighbouring countries enable Yunnan reach what it is today in terms of growth. A similar growth trajectory is possible for Assam, provided it is replicated here,' he said.

Assam could also adopt the infrastructure development model that had helped in transformation of the Greater Mekong sub-region, in which ADB could provide vital support, Yokoyama said.

He also suggested adopting a strategy of integrated development of infrastructure to achieve this. 'Priority should be on certain specific areas like transportation, urban planning and infrastructure, human capital, energy, agriculture, food processing, IT, IteS, tourism, healthcare, and higher educational skills,' he added.

Yokoyama also said that Guwahati would have to be prepared for massive expansion. 'Guwahati should be prepared for accommodating five million people in the next five years in order to become the real hub. For that the city would require a massive expansion plan,' he said.

Read full article at The Indian Express: http://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/replicate-yunnan-mekong-models-to-make-northeast-asean-india-hub-adb-5051529/

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 10:40:02 UTC.

