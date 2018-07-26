Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Sri Lanka, Thailand to jointly promote Buddhist heritage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 04:30am CEST

Photo: NewsGram

Sri Lanka and Thailand have agreed to implement a joint tourism promotion programme to take the Buddhist heritage of both the countries to the world, a statement from the President's office said on Friday.

During bilateral talks held between President Maithripala Sirisena and visiting Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the two leaders discussed ways and means to promote the Theravada Buddhist heritage.

They also noted that at present, trade relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand had increased to a considerable level. Discussions were also held over the measures that should be taken to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.

President Sirisena appreciated the progress made by Thailand in the agricultural and technical sectors. He requested the Thai prime minister to provide assistance to develop these sectors in Sri Lanka.

Read full article at XINHUA: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-07/13/c_137322352.htm

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 02:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/25MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Sri Lanka, Thailand to jointly promote Buddhist heritage
PU
07/25Chinese biotech firm Ascletis raises $400 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
07/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Profits of Chinese steel mills surge in H1
PU
07/25Trump Shifts Trade Tactics With an Olive Branch
DJ
07/25CHINA'S PINDUODUO RAISES $1.6 BILLION IN RANGE-TOPPING U.S. IPO : sources
RE
07/25ABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Spotlight on domestic boating biosecurity
PU
07/25CASSIDY : President Trump’s European Union Trade Announcement a Good Sign for Louisiana Workers
PU
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/25MITC MAINE INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTER : Steel tariffs could impact lobster traps, industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"