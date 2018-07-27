Log in
Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : TAT, Sharp Corp launch first ultra-high-definition imagery VDO of Thailand’s tourism spots

07/27/2018 | 04:47am CEST

From Left: 3. Mr. Robert Wu, Managing Director, Sharp Thai; Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor; Mr. Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Executive Managing Officer and Head of President Office, Sharp Corporation; and Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled a tourism promotion film produced in partnership with Japan's Sharp Corporation using the latest 8k revolutionary technology for ultra-high-definition images.

Launched for the first time in ASEAN, the Amazing Thailand 8K campaign features stunning visual depictions of festivals and attractions in various locations in Thailand, including the Songkran festival and gastronomic, cultural and heritage sites of Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, and Nong Khai.

The film was launched at a press conference on 11 July, 2018, by Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mr. Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Head of the President's Office, Sharp Corporation Japan, Mr. Robert Wu, Managing Director, Sharp Thai Co., Ltd. and Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications.

It is the first follow up of the two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last April by TAT and Sharp to jointly promote TAT's 'Amazing Thailand' campaign.

8K ultra-high-definition images have 16 times the resolution of full-HD 4K images. The revolutionary technology reproduces images with ultra-fine details even the naked eye cannot capture. Apart from displaying TV broadcasts and other media contents, 8K will dramatically impact many other areas of personal and professional life in the fields of medicine, business, security, signage, etc.

Positioned as the core of Sharp's '8K Ecosystem', Sharp's AQUOS 8K Series televisions have been released so far in China, Japan, Taiwan and Europe. They have just been introduced in Thailand allowing the country's natural attractions, iconic temple architecture, and the colourful palate of Thai gastronomy to burst forth in living colour.

The TAT team and Sharp of Taiwan, which specializes in filming with this technology, travelled to record the atmosphere of fun in various areas of the country during 12-17 April, 2018; e.g., Wat Pho Chai in Nong Khai, Wat Mahathat, Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Wat Yai Chai Mongkon, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Historical Site, Songkran Festival on Khao San Road and Silom Road in Bangkok.

Read full article at TAT Newsroom: https://www.tatnews.org/tat-sharp-corp-launch-first-ultra-high-definition-imagery-vdo-of-thailands-tourism-spots/

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:46:02 UTC
