Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office : Vietnam seeks larger share of Indian tourists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Thanh said that the country has a great heritage with a 4000-year-old history.
Photo: Twitter

Vietnam wants a larger inflow of Indian tourists, who are yet to show as much interest in this far eastern country as they do in its neighbours like Thailand and Malaysia.

Nguyen Le Thanh, deputy chief of mission at Vietnam Embassy, today said 20 million Indians travel overseas every year, while only 90,000 of them go to visit Vietnam.

'India has a very important place in our foreign policy and we have a comprehensive strategic partnership. The bonding will strengthen further with more people to people contact and this can been be boosted through tourism,' she said.

There are, however, no direct flight to any Vietnamese destination from Indian cities. Thanh said the first direct air service between Vietnam's most populous city Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi is likely to commence by the last quarter of this financial year.

She said Vietnam has seen a rapid rise in tourist inflow from the other parts of the world with an average 25 to 30 per cent increase in numbers every year compared to the previous year.

'From just 2.5 lakh overseas tourists in 1990, Vietnam has registered 13 million tourist arrivals in 2017,' she said. Thanh said that the country has a great heritage with a 4000-year-old history.

Read full article at Devdiscourse: https://www.devdiscourse.com/Article/50622-vietnam-seeks-larger-share-of-indian-tourists

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aTENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL : Media Release - Free Waste Week - Dumping of Green Waste - 23 July 2018
PU
05:44aChina Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:05aChina first half total trade with North Korea slumps 56 percent year-on-year in dollar terms - customs
RE
04:48aAsian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
RE
04:47aAsian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
RE
04:38aDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2018-07-23DCE Completes Global LEI Registration
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
2HANG SENG : China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : White House to showcase U.S. products as trade battles loom
5G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.