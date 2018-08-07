Log in
Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments and End-Use Applications:

Segments

  • Microfiltration
  • Ultrafiltration
  • Reverse Osmosis
  • Nanofiltration
  • Other Technologies

End-Use Applications

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Water Treatment
  • Chemical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3M Purification Inc. (USA)
  • Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)
  • Culligan International Company (USA)
  • Degremont SA (France)
  • Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)
  • EMD Millipore (USA)
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)
  • GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)
  • GEA Group AG (Germany)
  • Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Kubota Corp. (Japan)
  • Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
  • Pall Corporation (USA)
  • Pentair plc (UK)
  • Pervatech BV (Netherlands)
  • Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)
  • Sartorius AG (Germany)
  • Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
  • Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Veolia Environnement SA (France)
  • Xylem, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Outlook

2. Market Trends

3. Membrane Separation Technologies

4. Product Introduction

Launches

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)

  • The United States (41)
  • Canada (5)
  • Japan (16)
  • Europe (40)
    • France (6)
    • Germany (15)
    • The United Kingdom (3)
    • Italy (1)
    • Spain (2)
    • Rest of Europe (13)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
  • Middle East (3)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wk6bt2/membrane?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
