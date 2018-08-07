Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Membrane
Separation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through
2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Membrane
Separation Technologies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments and
End-Use Applications:
Segments
-
Microfiltration
-
Ultrafiltration
-
Reverse Osmosis
-
Nanofiltration
-
Other Technologies
End-Use Applications
-
Pharmaceuticals
-
Water Treatment
-
Chemical
-
Food & Beverage
-
Others
The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
3M Purification Inc. (USA)
-
Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)
-
Culligan International Company (USA)
-
Degremont SA (France)
-
Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)
-
EMD Millipore (USA)
-
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)
-
GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)
-
GEA Group AG (Germany)
-
Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
-
Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)
-
Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)
-
Kubota Corp. (Japan)
-
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
-
Pall Corporation (USA)
-
Pentair plc (UK)
-
Pervatech BV (Netherlands)
-
Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)
-
Sartorius AG (Germany)
-
Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
-
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
-
Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
-
Veolia Environnement SA (France)
-
Xylem, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Outlook
2. Market Trends
3. Membrane Separation Technologies
4. Product Introduction
Launches
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Focus On Select Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)
-
The United States (41)
-
Canada (5)
-
Japan (16)
-
Europe (40)
-
France (6)
-
Germany (15)
-
The United Kingdom (3)
-
Italy (1)
-
Spain (2)
-
Rest of Europe (13)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
-
Middle East (3)
-
Africa (1)
