Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments and End-Use Applications:

Segments

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Other Technologies

End-Use Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Purification Inc. (USA)

Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

Degremont SA (France)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)

EMD Millipore (USA)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)

GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kubota Corp. (Japan)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Pentair plc (UK)

Pervatech BV (Netherlands)

Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Veolia Environnement SA (France)

Xylem, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Outlook

2. Market Trends

3. Membrane Separation Technologies

4. Product Introduction

Launches

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)

The United States (41)

Canada (5)

Japan (16)

Europe (40) France (6) Germany (15) The United Kingdom (3) Italy (1) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (13)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

Middle East (3)

Africa (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wk6bt2/membrane?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005657/en/