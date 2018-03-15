Memes :.com Announces Global Relaunch and Robust Growth Strategy for 2018

Platform Intends to Adopt Social-Only Strategy and assert Global Brand Ownership

Memes, the real time media platform and namesake global brand, announced today its official relaunch and strategic growth initiatives for the year ahead. Memes will pull back the memes.com property and focus exclusively on brand building, creating and distributing its content on its flagship and affiliated social channels, including its Facebook (facebook.com/memes) and Instagram (instagram.com/memes) pages, which reach 25+ million subscribers cross platform and garner 500MM+ content views per month from a heavily US-based audience.

The company’s decision to commit exclusively to social media for all distribution and monetization came amidst a need to unify and assert the Memes brand globally, in addition to downward dot com advertising trends within an industry plagued by declining revenues, fraud, and pure lack of innovation.

“Our fast-paced digital culture has created the need for media that is both effective and efficient, in line with the way people consume and share content today — they’re talking in Memes. Traditional ideas about .com publishing and audience development are entirely incompatible with this behavior,” stated Christopher Rosiak, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Memes. “Furthermore, memes are our cultural currency, while being largely fragmented and scattered throughout the depths of the Internet. We are concerned with not only upholding the Memes brand the world over, but also preserving and promoting an integral part of our global culture.”

Founded in 2013, Memes has grown to become a multi-platform content network, developing a portfolio of distinct, highly visible web and social properties, including its primary domain, Memes.com and several iconic properties on both Facebook and Instagram that run parallel with current pop-culture interests and Meme-driven verticals. Through its publishing and social marketing, Memes produces, distributes and monetizes original content. The company has become known within the industry for its expertise in acquiring targeted audiences and optimizing content for genuine engagement.

Commenting on the company’s newfound focus and offerings, Mr. Rosiak added, “We have an incredibly unique opportunity to centralize and position Memes as the globally recognized method of communication, which is especially important for brands. The ‘honeymoon period’ for branded content is largely over and, as such, the need for creative advertising and engagement strategies is more heightened than ever. Memes enable expression at the speed of emotion. Like ads, Memes are a part of everyone’s daily lives. Unlike ads, they achieve real engagement at scale. We’re here to help our brand partners wield their true power.”

About Memes

