Memes :.com Announces Global Relaunch and Robust Growth Strategy for 2018

Memes, the real time media platform and namesake global brand, announced
today its official relaunch and strategic growth initiatives for the
year ahead. Memes will pull back the memes.com property and focus
exclusively on brand building, creating and distributing its content on
its flagship and affiliated social channels, including its Facebook (facebook.com/memes)
and Instagram (instagram.com/memes)
pages, which reach 25+ million subscribers cross platform and garner
500MM+ content views per month from a heavily US-based audience.
The company’s decision to commit exclusively to social media for all
distribution and monetization came amidst a need to unify and assert the
Memes brand globally, in addition to downward dot com advertising trends
within an industry plagued by declining revenues, fraud, and pure lack
of innovation.
“Our fast-paced digital culture has created the need for media that is
both effective and efficient, in line with the way people consume and
share content today — they’re talking in Memes. Traditional ideas about
.com publishing and audience development are entirely incompatible with
this behavior,” stated Christopher Rosiak, Chief Executive Officer and
Co-Founder of Memes. “Furthermore, memes are our cultural currency,
while being largely fragmented and scattered throughout the depths of
the Internet. We are concerned with not only upholding the Memes brand
the world over, but also preserving and promoting an integral part of
our global culture.”
Founded in 2013, Memes has grown to become a multi-platform content
network, developing a portfolio of distinct, highly visible web and
social properties, including its primary domain, Memes.com and several
iconic properties on both Facebook and Instagram that run parallel with
current pop-culture interests and Meme-driven verticals. Through its
publishing and social marketing, Memes produces, distributes and
monetizes original content. The company has become known within the
industry for its expertise in acquiring targeted audiences and
optimizing content for genuine engagement.
Commenting on the company’s newfound focus and offerings, Mr. Rosiak
added, “We have an incredibly unique opportunity to centralize and
position Memes as the globally recognized method of communication, which
is especially important for brands. The ‘honeymoon period’ for branded
content is largely over and, as such, the need for creative advertising
and engagement strategies is more heightened than ever. Memes enable
expression at the speed of emotion. Like ads, Memes are a part of
everyone’s daily lives. Unlike ads, they achieve real engagement at
scale. We’re here to help our brand partners wield their true power.”
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006279/en/