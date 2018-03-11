Menara Networks : Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver

Menara Networks, an IPG Photonics business and a vertically integrated
provider of IP/Ethernet DWDM transport solutions, today announced it is
now sampling its Coherent CFP2-DCO transceivers to selected customers.
Based on an advanced 16 nm Coherent Processor, Menara’s Digital CFP2-DCO
“system-in-a-module” provides complete DWDM coherent transmission for
100G and 200G per wavelength in a CFP2 MSA small form factor. It
performs all necessary adaptive PM-QPSK and PM-QAM 16 modulation,
digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fiber impairments
compensation, G.709 compliant OTN framing, and a multitude of hard and
LDPC-based soft decision forward error correction encoders/decoders.
Compatible with 100GE, CAUI, OTL4.10, and OTL 4.4 interfaces, Menara’s
Coherent CFP2-DCO is full C-band tunable and supports ITU-T G.694.1 6.25
GHz Flexible Grid. With maximum versatility, it enables ZR, Data Center
Interconnection, Metro and Long Haul applications.
"Building on a long track record of bringing high performance optical
modules with advanced functionalities to the market, Menara’s
engineering team successfully integrated all necessary functions for
digital coherent transmission in a CFP2 form factor,” said Salam
ElAhmadi, Menara Networks CTO & VP of Engineering. “CFP2 smaller
foot-print not only doubles the faceplate density but also improves 200G
coherent transmission economics.”
Menara Networks is showcasing its Hytham line of digital coherent
modules live on a 200 km repeater-less fiber link featuring IPG
Photonics’ industry-leading compact hybrid EDFA/Raman Optical Services
Transport Platform (OSTP) at booth # 4423 on the exhibit floor of the
Optical Fiber Communications from March 13-15, 2018 at the San Diego
Convention Center. Also showcased live is the company’s Atlas line of
full C-band tunable, industrial temperature grade 10G SFP+ and XFP
modules with integrated OTN framing and Forward Error Correction based
on the company proprietary ASICs.
About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the world leader in high-power fiber lasers
and amplifiers. Founded in 1990, IPG pioneered the development and
commercialization of optical fiber-based lasers for use in diverse
applications, primarily materials
processing. Fiber lasers have revolutionized the industry by
delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower
total cost of ownership compared with conventional lasers, allowing end
users to increase productivity and decrease operating costs. IPG has its
headquarters in Oxford, Massachusetts, and has additional plants and
offices throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.ipgphotonics.com.
About Menara Networks
Menara
Networks, an IPG Photonics business, develops innovative products
and solutions that simplify today's layered optical transport networks.
Leveraging the company's proprietary high speed ICs and its extensive
expertise in optical networking and system design, Menara’s portfolio of
OTN XFP, SFP+ and CFP modules provide optical networks with superior
performance and improved service velocity while drastically reducing
floor space, power consumption and overall network cost. The company’s
unique solutions continue to save carriers CapEx dollars and eliminate
the need for footprint, heat, and power associated with DWDM
transponders in central offices and data centers around the world. For
more information, please visit www.menaranet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005068/en/