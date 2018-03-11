Menara Networks : Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver

Menara Networks, an IPG Photonics business and a vertically integrated provider of IP/Ethernet DWDM transport solutions, today announced it is now sampling its Coherent CFP2-DCO transceivers to selected customers.

Based on an advanced 16 nm Coherent Processor, Menara’s Digital CFP2-DCO “system-in-a-module” provides complete DWDM coherent transmission for 100G and 200G per wavelength in a CFP2 MSA small form factor. It performs all necessary adaptive PM-QPSK and PM-QAM 16 modulation, digital signal processing for linear and non-linear fiber impairments compensation, G.709 compliant OTN framing, and a multitude of hard and LDPC-based soft decision forward error correction encoders/decoders. Compatible with 100GE, CAUI, OTL4.10, and OTL 4.4 interfaces, Menara’s Coherent CFP2-DCO is full C-band tunable and supports ITU-T G.694.1 6.25 GHz Flexible Grid. With maximum versatility, it enables ZR, Data Center Interconnection, Metro and Long Haul applications.

"Building on a long track record of bringing high performance optical modules with advanced functionalities to the market, Menara’s engineering team successfully integrated all necessary functions for digital coherent transmission in a CFP2 form factor,” said Salam ElAhmadi, Menara Networks CTO & VP of Engineering. “CFP2 smaller foot-print not only doubles the faceplate density but also improves 200G coherent transmission economics.”

Menara Networks is showcasing its Hytham line of digital coherent modules live on a 200 km repeater-less fiber link featuring IPG Photonics’ industry-leading compact hybrid EDFA/Raman Optical Services Transport Platform (OSTP) at booth # 4423 on the exhibit floor of the Optical Fiber Communications from March 13-15, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center. Also showcased live is the company’s Atlas line of full C-band tunable, industrial temperature grade 10G SFP+ and XFP modules with integrated OTN framing and Forward Error Correction based on the company proprietary ASICs.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the world leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers. Founded in 1990, IPG pioneered the development and commercialization of optical fiber-based lasers for use in diverse applications, primarily materials processing. Fiber lasers have revolutionized the industry by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with conventional lasers, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease operating costs. IPG has its headquarters in Oxford, Massachusetts, and has additional plants and offices throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

About Menara Networks

Menara Networks, an IPG Photonics business, develops innovative products and solutions that simplify today's layered optical transport networks. Leveraging the company's proprietary high speed ICs and its extensive expertise in optical networking and system design, Menara’s portfolio of OTN XFP, SFP+ and CFP modules provide optical networks with superior performance and improved service velocity while drastically reducing floor space, power consumption and overall network cost. The company’s unique solutions continue to save carriers CapEx dollars and eliminate the need for footprint, heat, and power associated with DWDM transponders in central offices and data centers around the world. For more information, please visit www.menaranet.com.

