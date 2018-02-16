Log in
MenuCard : enters partnership agreement with DTU

02/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

Press release from MenuCard AB Valby, Danmark

16 February 2018 (please refer to Swedish version in case of discrepancies)

MenuCard enters partnership agreement with DTU

MenuCard AB ("MenuCard")today, February 16th2018, announces that the company with effect from this week has a partnership with Danmarks Tekniske Universitet ("DTU"). As the most recent new MenuCard partner company, DTU has adopted MenuCard as compulsory service to be deployed by its 3.600 employees when dining out on business.

The user-growth for MenuCard is accelerating and the company notices a continuously growing interest for its services. As the latest milestone in this growth, MenuCard this week launched its service to DTU (the Danish Technical University) and its more than 3.600 employees with representation and other business-related restaurant usage. This new, important MenuCard partner and its employees marks not just the addition of a large public company to our Partner company portfolio, it also introduces a new and higher level in commitment to MenuCard as DTU will instruct its employees to only use MenuCard.

Kim Lykke Sommer comments:"We are now in a position where one good thing leads to another and the awareness and appreciation of our service is growing day-by-day. The latest milestone in this development is our new partnership with DTU, which I am of course very happy and proud of. DTU will instruct all its 3.600 employees to always use MenuCard in representation and other business-related restaurant usage. Reaching this level of commitment with our Partner Companies has been a goal for as long as I have been with MenuCard.We see a very good potential in this partnership."

For more information about MenuCard, please contact:

Kim Lykke Sommer, VD MenuCard AB

Phone: +45 23 83 20 25

E-mail:[email protected]

This press release contains information that MenuCard AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided, through the above contact, for publication on the 16th of February 2018.

MenuCard AB (menucard.dk): MenuCard was founded in Denmark and digitalizes restaurant visits in an internationally scalable way. MenuCard is an app-based service that targets companies and their employees. Through the app, employees can handle everything from getting inspiration and booking a table, to payment with up to 30 percent discount. The amount after discount is transferred toMenuCard'saccount and the restaurant as well as the user obtains an instant digital receipt. MenuCard obtains a 3-5% transaction fee and settles with the restaurant bi-monthly. MenuCard has partnered with over 200 companies, with about 500.000 employees in aggregate and over 550 quality restaurants in Denmark. 200 of these are connected to the new TAKEOUT service, giving MenuCard users the possibility to get quality food delivered within an hour at a 5% discount. MenuCard is approved by the Danish"Finanstilsynet", the equivalent to the Swedish"Finansinspektionen".

MenuCard AB published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 11:00:04 UTC.

