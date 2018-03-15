Mercedes-Benz USA : Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today held the official grand opening of its
new headquarters in Sandy Springs, 14 miles outside of the heart of
Atlanta. Among the distinguished guests joining Dietmar Exler, MBUSA
president and CEO, were Nathan Deal, Governor of Georgia; Keisha Lance
Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta; Axel Harries, Daimler vice president sales
Mercedes-Benz Cars and product management Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars;
and Rusty Paul, Mayor of Sandy Springs.
“All the stars are aligned. Our new Atlanta headquarters marks a
highpoint for Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. market,” said Dietmar Exler,
president and CEO of MBUSA. “Not just in terms of being the leading
luxury brand in the U.S. for the past two years, but also in terms of
this building which is designed from the inside out to enable a
creative, innovative and empowered workforce more representative of a
start-up than a conventional corporation.”
Building designed from the inside out
The 200,000 square-foot building, located on a 12-acre campus near
Georgia 400, at the intersection of Mercedes-Benz Drive (formerly
Barfield Road) and Abernathy Road, is made entirely of glass that is
supported by a steel structure. Glass, which runs the full length of the
building, was chosen as the exterior material because of the sleek,
modern aesthetic and transparency enabling employees to enjoy natural
daylight anywhere in the building.
The building was designed from the inside out and entirely purpose-built
around the way employees utilize the space. As an environment oriented
around encouraging interaction and creativity, the workplace has a 1:1
ratio of collaborative seating and individual workstations.
The building itself is divided into North and South Work Bars that are
joined by a spacious indoor Atrium, which is the heart of the building.
On the second and third floor, the Work Bars are joined by corridors
called Bridges. The building also includes a conference center, a coffee
bar with its own barista, a restaurant-quality café that emphasizes
locally sourced ingredients, a 5,000 square foot fitness center with
trainers, an on-site child care facility with four classrooms and an
outdoor playground and a furnished roof deck for outdoor collaboration
space.
The headquarters building incorporates environmentally-friendly features
such as water reduction using drip irrigation and energy efficient
mechanical systems to target LEED Silver Certification. In the interest
of eliminating food waste, the company is partnering with
Second
Helpings Atlanta Inc.
, which rescues surplus food from Metro Atlanta
organizations and delivers to those in need. To align with the company’s
commitment to sustainability, MBUSA is implementing several alternative
transportation initiatives including flex scheduling to reduce the
traffic impact, a dedicated MARTA shuttle for employees, bike racks, as
well as electric vehicle charging stations.
Construction of the new headquarters took 425,000 man hours and more
than 1,000 workers. The building consists of 14,000 cubic yards of
concrete, 1,500 tons of steel and 1.6 acres of glass. More than 780
trees have been planted, and a nature trail encircles the building to
provide an outdoor campus feel.
“What a beautiful building this is! It’s hard to top the seal of
approval from the world to have Mercedes-Benz choose Georgia as its
headquarters,” said Governor Nathan Deal. “Your service projects in the
community have made you great neighbors, and we appreciate the Southern
hospitality.”
Lab1886 Atlanta
During the ceremony, Axel Harries announced Daimler’s intention to
establish a global incubator-type entity called Lab1886 in Atlanta.
Lab1886 will help drive innovation by combining a big corporation’s
expertise and know-how with the spirit of a startup. The Atlanta entity
will open in the summer of 2018 and joins three existing locations in
Beijing, Berlin and Stuttgart.
“In the last few years, we have watched Atlanta carefully: excellent
colleges and universities are offering highly skilled and motivated
graduates, and more and more innovative technology and digital companies
make their home here. Atlanta is a true city of the future – a perfect
match for Mercedes-Benz,” said Harries. “We will build the fourth
Lab1886 opening here in Atlanta this summer.”
Unwavering commitment to innovation and community
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed excitement about the new
headquarters as well as the Lab1886 announcement saying, “We are excited
about what’s coming to Atlanta very, very soon.” She expressed
enthusiasm for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and the
company’s investments on the Westside, adding, “The partnerships between
the corporation, nonprofits and government here in the city are
incomparable.”
Aside from its impact on the economy of Atlanta and the state of
Georgia, the company has made itself well known in the community for its
efforts to educate and empower the next generation. MBUSA is involved
with over 50 organizations in its effort to address local needs in the
community, including Atlanta’s Westside, the fast-developing area
surrounding the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It’s an exciting day for us,”
said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul. “You’ve been great partners to our
community already.”
About Lab1886
Lab1886 serves as the innovation machinery of Daimler AG with its own
incubator, and provides qualified staff from the start-up world who
deliver competent support for the Daimler employees in the
implementation. The aim is to get from the idea to the product or
business model more rapidly. Lab1886 operates at three locations:
Stuttgart and Berlin in Germany and Beijing in China. Under working
conditions similar to those at a start-up, Daimler is placing its faith
in swarm intelligence at Lab1886. The goal is to get ideas of individual
employees, teams and business units off the ground quickly. To this end,
Lab1886 has all necessary infrastructures and skills as well as ten
years of experience in the implementation of new business models. This
freedom allows employees to work in shallow hierarchies and a creative
atmosphere.
