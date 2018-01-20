Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce : Shop, Dine & Stay Packages

Hampton Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, and Candlewood Suites are offering Shop, Dine & Stay Packages through March 31, 2018! These are perfect for a girls' night, family getaway, romantic evening, or you're visiting from out of town. The packages include:

Discounted room rates starting at $89 +tax

$10 gift card to Elephant & Castle Pub and Restaurant

$10 gift card to Wendell August Forge

6 Free tastings per person and $5 off the purchase of a bottle at Nova Cellars Outlet

1 Free bagel or pastry at Joe Maxx Coffee Company (food court at Outlet Mall)

Tote bag from GC Premium Outlets with VIP Coupon Book and other exclusive offers

Free shuttle service to and from the Outlet Mall and within 5 miles of the hotels

See the Shop, Dine & Stay Packages flyer for details and hotel information.