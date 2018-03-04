Merkel Gets Backing for Fourth Term After Months of Suspense --Update

By Bojan Pancevski and Andrea Thomas

BERLIN -- Germany's Social Democrats agreed to prolong their unpopular ruling coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, ending a period of political uncertainty unprecedented in the country's recent history.

The vote lifted the last hurdle for Ms. Merkel to start her fourth, and likely last, term as leader of Europe's largest economy nearly half a year after an inconclusive general election left the country without a clear ruling majority.

The cliffhanger vote among just 460,000 SPD members kept the political establishment on tenterhooks for weeks, as the left-leaning party split on whether to enter their third alliance with Ms. Merkel following their worst post-World War II election result last September.

Over 66% of SPD members endorsed the coalition in a mail-in ballot, the results of which were unveiled on Sunday.

Party officials said a new government would now be formed by March 14, replacing the caretaker administration that has govern the country since last September.

"I congratulate the SPD on the clear outcome and I am looking forward to continue our cooperation for the benefit of our country," Ms. Merkel said in a statement tweeted by her party.

Ms. Merkel's re-election as chancellor by parliament, now a formality, will allow Berlin to turn to pressing foreign policy issues, including engaging in a debate on reforming the European Union launched by French President Emmanuel Macron who wants to overhaul Europe's common currency, the euro.

"It was a very, very important democratic process for our country and it has re-established the unity in the SPD -- this is very important for our future...this will give us strength for the process of renewal," said Olaf Scholz, designated finance minister and acting SPD chairman.

The news was greeted with little enthusiasm among the SPD rank-and-file. "I voted in favor of a grand coalition with a heavy heart. It's not a coalition I or many others have wished for. But it had to be done because new elections would have been worse for us," said Dirk Karpinski, a 55-year-old SPD member of 38 years who helped with the ballot counting.

The protracted coalition-building was the longest since the Weimar Republic in the 1930s. Ms. Merkel's early efforts to forge an alliance with the pro-business Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens collapsed last November.

Ms. Merkel's lackluster election victory -- her Christian Democratic Union won 32.9%, the worst result since 1949 -- and the ensuing stalemate have dented the chancellor's authority in her own camp. While she remains popular with the public, most analysts believe this will be her final term, as the poor election showing has prompted party critics to call for her replacement. No chancellor has served more than four terms.

As a concession to the SPD, the new government will depart somewhat from the German orthodoxy of fiscal restraint. Before the vote, the SPD and Ms. Merkel's party brokered a coalition agreement outlining some EUR46 billion ($57 billion) in new spending, mainly on welfare benefits, that are likely to consume most of the budget surplus the federal government was originally expecting to generate during the current parliament.

Ms. Merkel also conceded to the SPD influential, big-budget government posts, including the foreign, finance and labor portfolios, causing anger in her own ranks. The deal also included a pledge to increase Germany's contribution to the EU budget to make up for the shortfall that will result from Britain leaving the bloc.

The public's backing for the grand coalition has dropped since January as the talks have dragged on. Most polling institutes give the CDU and SPD less than 50% support among voters.

A new poll released on Sunday indicated that SPD had dropped to 16%, while AfD was stabile at 15%. The CDU was polling at 33%.

"No one believes that a new grand coalition will deliver something new or govern better," said Manfred Güllner, head of Forsa, a leading polling agency. Mr. Güllner said the SPD would continue bleeding votes, some of them to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany, an anti-immigration and anti-Islam group that went from no presence in parliament to being the largest opposition force, with 12.6% at the election.

The party, known as AfD, capitalized on the backlash from Merkel's open-door migration policy that has allowed more than one million people to seek asylum in Germany since 2015. The AfD and another anti-establishment party, the radical Left, have been ruled out as potential coalition partners by all others, making forming a government far more complicated than just a decade ago.

In light of Germany's political fragmentation, the rebooted grand coalition was the "best Europe could hope for," said Thorsten Benner, head of Global Public Policy Institute, a political think tank. But he warned that the "new normal" of unwieldy multiparty governments based on complicated consensus would constrain German policy and reduce it to a short-term approach.

"Building coalitions will be increasingly difficult, and governments will find it hard to forge a coherent policy platform," Mr. Benner said.

SPD officials who campaigned against a new coalition expressed a mixture of resignation and defiance.

"We will watch both parties in government like a hawk and we will make sure that the many declarations are turned into concrete policy. We will demand that political debate finally returns to this party, and this society," said Kevin Kühnert, head of the SPD youth wing who spearhead the anti-coalition campaign.

Notable SPD figures feared that the renewed alliance would further erode their support among the electorate.

In her over 12 years in power, Ms. Merkel gradually squeezed out the SPD from the policy arena by appropriating traditional center-left ground. She abolished conscription, accelerated a planned nuclear energy phaseout, raised welfare entitlements, adopted a minimum wage and lowered the retirement age -- all issues originally championed by the SPD.

Hilde Mattheis, a senior SPD lawmaker who campaigned against the coalition, said the party would have to differentiate itself from the conservatives and tilt to the left to win back voters.

"We must learn from our mistakes," she said. "We need to stop destroying our own profile."

Some pundits argued that the coming succession struggle within the CDU likely to ignite before the next election would weaken the party's polling and force a tilt to the right, allowing the SPD to regain some ground.

