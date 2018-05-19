Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Merkel to address reciprocal market access, IP security in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 12:30pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as leaders arrive for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would address trade issues such as reciprocal market access and intellectual property protections during her visit to China next week.

The four-term German leader said both countries recognised the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and would push for increased multilateralism at a time of rising global concern about protectionist trade measures undermining growth.

In a weekly videocast released on Saturday, Merkel said the discussions would also centre on important issues such as the rule of law and ensuring equal access to each other's markets.

German companies have complained for years about barriers to the Chinese market, and the theft of intellectual property. Germany's domestic intelligence agency last year said industrial espionage by China, Russia and others cost German industry billions of euros each year.

Merkel's two-day visit will include talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, a government spokeswoman said on Friday. Merkel travels to China about once a year.

Her visit this year comes at a time of sharply increased tensions with the United States over its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by six world powers, including Germany and China. It follows her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

This time, Merkel will also visit the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, home to several major technology companies, and the cradle of China's economic opening to the West.

"For that reason it is also very interesting for me to visit this dynamic city, where many German companies have their headquarters and production sites," Merkel said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Russell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pLiikanen declines to rule out ECB top job
RE
04:15pThe Long and Difficult Road to a U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal
DJ
04:15pDMR MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 18, 2018
PU
03:53pVIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctions-hit Vekselberg repays 1 billion Swiss francs credits to Western banks
RE
02:54pIran says oil export drop not expected if EU saves nuclear deal
RE
02:02pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Strong Dollar Is A Stock-market Drag And Poses A Threat To Earnings Growth
DJ
01:28pGermany sees migration-related spending of 78 billion euros through 2022 - report
RE
01:20pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s steel prices recover on rising demand
PU
12:30pMerkel to address reciprocal market access, IP security in China
RE
12:20pOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF GOVERNMENT OF KENYA : All clear for oil production, President Kenyatta announces
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
2ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade gap, $200 billion target disputed
3ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
4AEROVIRONMENT, INC. : PENTAGON CONTRACTOR TRANSPORTED DRONE BOMB ON US PASSENGER FLIGHT: Lawsuit
5UMICORE : Comprehensive Report on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lea..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.