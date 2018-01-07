Merkle First Agency to Achieve Specialized Partner Status for Adobe Campaign in Mainland China

Merkle (www.merkleinc.com),
a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency,
announced that it has been awarded the Asia Pacific regional
specialization for Adobe Campaign, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud.
Additionally, Merkle, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, has achieved Global
Specialized Partner status for Adobe Campaign. Merkle is the only agency
with the Global Specialized Partner status for Adobe Campaign, which was
achieved by adding the Asia Pacific regional specialization to its
existing status in the Americas and European region.
“Merkle is the first Adobe Solution Partner to achieve this
specialization certification in mainland China. We’re very excited about
the global recognition, as the specialization certification in Asia
Pacific supports our continued expansion and growth in this region,”
said Ted Bray, growth officer for Merkle APAC.
Merkle has performed multiple successful customer implementations, the
requisite number of certifications, and the required volume of sales to
realize Global Specialized Partner status for Adobe Campaign. As an
Adobe Global Alliance Partner with an industry vertical approach and
Specialized status for Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager, and
Adobe Analytics, Merkle enables brands to maximize their Adobe
Experience Cloud investments by creating tailored customer experiences
with innate precision.
“With a long history and close relationship between Adobe and Merkle, we
value our collaboration as a key factor in the success we help brands
achieve,” said David Skinner, head of global alliances and partnerships
for Merkle.
Since joining the Adobe Solution Partner program in 2015, Merkle has
expanded its relationship to become an Adobe Global Alliance Solution
Partner with the full range of platform capabilities across the world.
Earlier this year, Merkle was named Adobe’s 2016 Emerging Partner of the
Year for the Americas and for the EMEA North Region (United Kingdom,
Ireland, Nordics, and Western Europe).
About Merkle
Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance
marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique,
personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more
than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit
organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their
customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and
analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding
consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its
combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer
relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology
drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 4,700
employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 16
additional offices in the US and 11 offices in Europe and Asia. In 2016,
the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information,
contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.
About Adobe Experience Cloud
Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed
to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer
experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud
and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud
Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.
Leveraging Adobe Sensei’s machine learning and artificial intelligence
capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a
complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and
a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in
experience delivery.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005040/en/