Merkle First Agency to Achieve Specialized Partner Status for Adobe Campaign in Mainland China

Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced that it has been awarded the Asia Pacific regional specialization for Adobe Campaign, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud. Additionally, Merkle, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, has achieved Global Specialized Partner status for Adobe Campaign. Merkle is the only agency with the Global Specialized Partner status for Adobe Campaign, which was achieved by adding the Asia Pacific regional specialization to its existing status in the Americas and European region.

“Merkle is the first Adobe Solution Partner to achieve this specialization certification in mainland China. We’re very excited about the global recognition, as the specialization certification in Asia Pacific supports our continued expansion and growth in this region,” said Ted Bray, growth officer for Merkle APAC.

Merkle has performed multiple successful customer implementations, the requisite number of certifications, and the required volume of sales to realize Global Specialized Partner status for Adobe Campaign. As an Adobe Global Alliance Partner with an industry vertical approach and Specialized status for Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager, and Adobe Analytics, Merkle enables brands to maximize their Adobe Experience Cloud investments by creating tailored customer experiences with innate precision.

“With a long history and close relationship between Adobe and Merkle, we value our collaboration as a key factor in the success we help brands achieve,” said David Skinner, head of global alliances and partnerships for Merkle.

Since joining the Adobe Solution Partner program in 2015, Merkle has expanded its relationship to become an Adobe Global Alliance Solution Partner with the full range of platform capabilities across the world. Earlier this year, Merkle was named Adobe’s 2016 Emerging Partner of the Year for the Americas and for the EMEA North Region (United Kingdom, Ireland, Nordics, and Western Europe).

About Merkle

About Adobe Experience Cloud

