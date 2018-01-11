MetaFarms Launches New Tech for Swine Producers

MetaFarms,
Inc., the information platform for agriculture, today announced a
new technology for swine producers. MetaFarms’ SOW ENTERPRISE is a
premium upgrade to the SOW module within the MetaFarms’ Agriculture
Platform (MAP) representing the next generation information system for
sow production.
MetaFarms' new SOW ENTERPRISE features an intuitive mobile app using familiar technology for recording sow events in the barn. (Photo: MetaFarms, Inc.)
The premium program enables swine producers to gain daily visibility
into their sow barns. Through snapshot views of key performance metrics,
managers can make timely data-driven decisions. The new program gives
swine producers real-time oversight across their production system by
capturing daily information through their mobile application and
provides robust integration with electronic sow feeders (ESFs).
“You can’t manage what you don’t measure. MetaFarms is about leveraging
data and using innovation to provide valuable insights to livestock
producers,” said Brian Parker, chief operating officer for MetaFarms.
“Our goal with SOW ENTERPRISE is to provide a solution for daily
recording while improving efficiency, accuracy and ultimately providing
valuable metrics in a snapshot view for real-time, data-driven
management.”
The mobile application (app) was designed specifically for swine
producers and the challenging environment in which they work. The app
displays sow history and enables recording of daily events onsite,
reducing costly accuracy mistakes, and eliminating the need for a data
entry bureau. In addition to true offline functionality, the app also
features data validation warnings and can be customized specifically for
the information each producer collects.
Integration with electronic sow feeders helps eliminate redundant data
entry while improving data accuracy. MetaFarms will continue to work
closely with industry leaders Nedap,
AP
Schauer and others.
The upgrade also includes a new performance snapshot providing a variety
of metrics for tracking performance from day-to-day and week-to-week
across sow units including services, weaning and farrowing. The snapshot
enables managers to see at-a-glance at how their farms are doing and
react for real-time decision making.
“We’ve had a great response from our customer beta test group,” added
Parker. “A leading customer confirmed ‘the ability to manage is the best
part of the app’ and that was what we setout to do.”
About
SOW
SOW is a production module within the MetaFarms’
Agriculture Platform (MAP) representing the next generation information
system for sow production. SOW ENTERPRISE, a premium upgrade was
released in 2018, which includes mobile app, ESF integration and
performance snapshot including key metrics for tracking daily targets.
About
MetaFarms, Inc.
MetaFarms, Inc., founded in 2000, is the
leading information platform for agriculture headquartered in
Burnsville, Minnesota. The agtech company provides tools, benchmarking
and services leveraging data to optimize production and maximize
profitability in the livestock industry. With innovation and expertise,
MetaFarms provides insights into the multi-level performance of
production through a suite of customer-centric programs to translate
complex data sets to meaningful metrics.
MetaFarms created the universal language for livestock performance
powered by its MetaFarms Agriculture Platform (MAP) now considered the
industry standard. MetaFarms has grown into the industry leader for
livestock production management software services having insights into
40% of the US/Canadian swine population in addition to 50% of the swine
population in Australia.
