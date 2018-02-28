MetaStat Announces Positive Topline Data Showing Over 50% Reduction in Cancer Metastasis from Preclinical Studies Evaluating Inhibition of the MAPKAPK2 Kinase Pathway

Successful Completion of the Pilot Research Project with Celgene Corporation.

MetaStat, Inc. (OTCQB: MTST), a precision medicine company developing novel anti-metastatic treatment solutions for patients with aggressive cancer, announced today positive results and the successful completion of the pilot research project with Celgene Corporation. In preclinical models of aggressive breast cancer, data showed cancer cell invasion and metastasis was reversed through inhibition of a specific serine-threonine kinase responsible for activation of the MenaINV protein. Over-expression of the MenaINV protein isoform has been shown to play an important role in driving progression and metastatic dissemination in aggressive types of solid tumors.

“We are very pleased to have successfully completed our research project that demonstrated a 50% or more reduction in distant metastasis in animal models of aggressive breast cancer,” stated Douglas A. Hamilton, MetaStat’s President, CEO and Director. “These results confirm our pathway forward for development of MAPKAPK2 inhibitors selected for specificity against the Mena protein.” MetaStat has received the final milestone payment of approximately $100,000 and completed its obligations under the pilot research agreement. MetaStat has received aggregate milestone payments of approximately $1 million from Celgene pursuant to the terms of the agreement.

Detailed results from these in vitro and in vivo studies will be submitted to a future medical conference and for publication.

About MetaStat, Inc.

MetaStat is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming the treatment of patients with aggressive cancer. Our mission is to evolve cancer treatment into a manageable disease through targeted therapies that arrest cancer cell dissemination and metastatic progression. Aggressive cancer that spreads or metastasizes to other parts of the body is responsible for approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths, yet there are no anti-metastatic drugs on the market. MetaStat’s drug discovery program is focused on developing novel drug candidates that target the Mena-dependent metastatic cascade. MetaStat is developing novel small molecule and peptide-based kinase inhibitors that target the MAPKAPK2 pathway responsible for activation of Mena. The company’s MenaINV CDx companion diagnostic assay identifies patients with Mena-high tumors at risk for cancer metastasis and most likely to benefit from anti-Mena therapy. MetaStat is based in Boston, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including those set forth in the company's Form 10-K and its other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

