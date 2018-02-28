MetaStat Announces Positive Topline Data Showing Over 50% Reduction in Cancer Metastasis from Preclinical Studies Evaluating Inhibition of the MAPKAPK2 Kinase Pathway

MetaStat, Inc. (OTCQB: MTST), a precision medicine company developing
novel anti-metastatic treatment solutions for patients with aggressive
cancer, announced today positive results and the successful completion
of the pilot research project with Celgene Corporation. In preclinical
models of aggressive breast cancer, data showed cancer cell invasion and
metastasis was reversed through inhibition of a specific
serine-threonine kinase responsible for activation of the MenaINV
protein. Over-expression of the MenaINV protein isoform has
been shown to play an important role in driving progression and
metastatic dissemination in aggressive types of solid tumors.
“We are very pleased to have successfully completed our research project
that demonstrated a 50% or more reduction in distant metastasis in
animal models of aggressive breast cancer,” stated Douglas A. Hamilton,
MetaStat’s President, CEO and Director. “These results confirm our
pathway forward for development of MAPKAPK2 inhibitors selected for
specificity against the Mena protein.” MetaStat has received the final
milestone payment of approximately $100,000 and completed its
obligations under the pilot research agreement. MetaStat has received
aggregate milestone payments of approximately $1 million from Celgene
pursuant to the terms of the agreement.
Detailed results from these in vitro and in vivo studies
will be submitted to a future medical conference and for publication.
About MetaStat, Inc.
MetaStat is a precision medicine
company dedicated to transforming the treatment of patients with
aggressive cancer. Our mission is to evolve cancer treatment into a
manageable disease through targeted therapies that arrest cancer cell
dissemination and metastatic progression. Aggressive cancer that spreads
or metastasizes to other parts of the body is responsible for
approximately 90% of cancer-related deaths, yet there are no
anti-metastatic drugs on the market. MetaStat’s drug discovery program
is focused on developing novel drug candidates that target the
Mena-dependent metastatic cascade. MetaStat is developing novel small
molecule and peptide-based kinase inhibitors that target the MAPKAPK2
pathway responsible for activation of Mena. The company’s MenaINV
CDx companion diagnostic assay identifies patients with Mena-high tumors
at risk for cancer metastasis and most likely to benefit from anti-Mena
therapy. MetaStat is based in Boston, MA.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements
are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such
statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that
could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially
from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of
various factors and other risks, including those set forth in the
company's Form 10-K and its other filings filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the
forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance
on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are
made as of the date hereof and the company undertakes no obligation to
update such statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005489/en/