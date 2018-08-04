Metairie Real Estate Veteran Shaun McCarthy and his McCarthy Group, REALTORS Team Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties

#GoodToKnow

McCarthy and his team, perennial production leaders in the region, will operate in their existing location as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties in one transaction gained entrance to the percolating Metairie market and added one of the region’s most productive agents and teams, Shaun McCarthy and his McCarthy Group, REALTORS.

The agreement gives United Properties a third office beyond its Baton Rouge headquarters and Central city location. McCarthy and the McCarthy Group, REALTORS team will continue operating from their existing Metairie office at 530 Metairie Road as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties.

“We’ve had our eye on the Metairie market for a long time,” said Jonathan Starns, brokerage founder and co-owner. “Yet to do so and add the most productive and respected office in the region, we feel we’ve hit a grand-slam home run.”

“We are proud and excited to join forces with Shaun and his team,” added Chase Muller, brokerage founder and co-owner. “The group is skilled, experienced and the best for its clients. They have a terrific service ethic and will represent our brokerage and our brand well.”

McCarthy, a native of the region, brings to the brand more than 25 years of local real estate experience. He said the United Properties alliance, combined with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and its marketing and technology might, will help his team grow business to new heights.

“Jonathan Starns and Chase Muller are strong and respected operators; we’re happy to be part of their team,” McCarthy said. “In addition, our new brand carries the name of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most respected corporations. The network’s digital-advertising platform, created in conjunction with VaynerMedia, generates huge attention; and its real estate technology is top of class with exciting innovations on the drawing board. With all these resources at our fingertips, it’s up to us to do what we do best – sell real estate and make our Metairie-area clients happy.”

As part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, McCarthy and his team gain access to the brand’s Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides international listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end, resort-style listings.

Muller sees continued growth across the United Properties enterprise. “Our company thrives on attracting the finest and most experienced professionals in the marketplace, and then standing on our heads to ensure our clients achieve their real estate goals and aspirations,” he said. “We believe United Properties and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand present a compelling option for local real estate consumers and professionals alike.”

Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, applauded United Properties’ union with McCarthy and his team, and its entrance to the Metairie market. “Jonathan Starns and Chase Muller reinforced the significance of their company name by uniting one of the most successful teams in the state of Louisiana,” Blefari said. “I commend Shaun McCarthy for making this commitment to the future growth of his skilled and successful team.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties

United Properties is a full-service real estate agency now with offices in Baton Rouge, Central and Metairie, LA. Visit www.bhhs-united.com for details.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The network was recently named “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

