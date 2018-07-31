Metal Bank : Quarterly Cashflow Report – June 2018

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Appendix 5B

+Rule 5.5

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity Metal Bank LimitedABN 51 127 297 170

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (761) (150) 0 (2,470) (695) 7 (911) (3,158)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(c) investments

Page 1

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 (d) other non-current assets 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (28) (28)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 3,355 (172) 3,183

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning ofperiod

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

3,892 (911)

2,984 (3,158)

(28)

3,183

Page 2

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,981 2,981

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 1,481 1,500 492 3,400 2,981 3,892

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 6.3 75

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Salary and director fees paid to directors and director related entities.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Page 3

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development

9.3 Production

9.4 Staff costs

9.5 Administration and corporate costs

9.6 Other (provide details if material)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 600 200 800

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Tenement reference and location Nature of interest Interest at beginning of quarter Interest at end of quarter 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

Page 4

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2

This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: ...... 31/7/18 .......

(Director/Company secretary)Print name:

.Sue-Ann Higgins ........................................................

Notes

1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Page 5