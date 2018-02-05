Metalcorp B : Group reports sharp rise in revenues and earnings for 2017

DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group B.V. / Key word(s): Final Results/Preliminary Results

Metalcorp Group reports sharp rise in revenues and earnings for 2017



05.02.2018 / 10:00

Metalcorp Group reports sharp rise in revenues and earnings for 2017

- Preliminary consolidated revenues climb 46.7% to EUR 622.8 million

- Preliminary consolidated EBITDA up 52.8% to EUR 30.1 million



Amsterdam, 5 February 2018 - According to preliminary figures, Metalcorp Group B.V., a globally operating provider of procurement, logistics and trade services in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors as well as one of Europe's leading independent producers of secondary aluminium slabs, was able to achieve the projected strong increase in consolidated earnings as compared to the previous year. The company continues to benefit from its service-oriented business strategy and its diversified product range. In the fiscal year 2017, preliminary consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 52.8% from EUR 19.7 million to EUR 30.1 million on an increased business volume (sharp rise in ferrochrome, steel and niche products) and higher consolidated revenues of EUR 622.8 million (2016: EUR 424.5 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 70.7% to EUR 16.9 million (previous year: EUR 9.9 million).



Preliminary consolidated total assets rose from EUR 336.3 million to EUR 432.9 million, while preliminary consolidated equity climbed from EUR 122.2 million to EUR 139.1 million, which is equivalent to a preliminary equity ratio of 32.1% (31 December 2016: 36.3%).



The company's aluminium production in Berlin showed a particularly positive trend and reached record results. In 2017, Metalcorp's subsidiary, BAGR Berliner Aluminiumwerk GmbH, acquired an interest in Alu Stockach GmbH to further expand this business segment. The company also produces secondary aluminium slabs and thus ideally complements BAGR's existing activities in terms of geographic location and product portfolio.



The service-based steel automotive operations taken over at the end of 2016 contributed over EUR 100 million to revenues in 2017 and thus helped to clearly strengthen the steel segment.



The audited consolidated financial statements for 2017 are scheduled to be published on the company's website at www.metalcorpgroup.com in April 2018.



About Metalcorp Group B.V.:

Metalcorp Group is a globally operating provider of procurement, logistics and trade services in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors as well as one of Europe's leading independent producers of secondary aluminium ingots. Its core competence in all segments are so-called back-to-back transactions requiring no stock-keeping, which make the Group's operations largely immune to price risks and neutralise other trading risks. With its subsidiaries and own offices the Group operates in 18 countries around the world and has four production facilities in Europe. The 2013/2018 bond (ISIN: DE000A1HLTD2) is traded in the Basic Board segment of the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) is traded in the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).



For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 (0)89 8896906-25

[email protected]



Metalcorp Group B.V.

Ricardo Phielix, Mark Nunes

+31 (0) 20 890 89 00

[email protected]

[email protected]

