Metropolitan to Reopen Diamond Valley Lake to Recreation Friday (July 27) as Cyanotoxin Conditions Improve

Southern California’s largest lake will reopen to recreation Friday
(July 27) after water quality tests confirmed the potential health
effects of a large bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green
algae, have diminished, Metropolitan Water District officials announced
today.
Recreational activities, including boating, fishing and hiking, had been
suspended at Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet in southwest Riverside
County since June 21 after the cyanotoxins, produced by a bloom of
cyanobacteria, were detected.
The blue-green algae bloom—one the largest ever experienced at the lake
since it opened to the public for recreation in October 2003—produced
large areas of green water and mats of green scum floating on the lake.
Blue-green algae blooms are common this time of year because of the warm
weather. During the current episode, the bloom released cyanotoxins,
which in high concentrations can be harmful to humans and animals,
especially when ingested.
“These blooms are naturally occurring. And with time they naturally
dissipate. We have been regularly testing the lake water to ensure its
safety, and we’re pleased that the cyanotoxin levels have decreased,”
said Dr. Mic Stewart, Metropolitan’s water quality manager.
Despite the improved conditions, Metropolitan advises Diamond Valley
Lake visitors, particularly children, to stay away from any remaining
algae or green material in the lake and on the shore. Visitors also are
instructed not to let their service animals drink lake water or swim in
the lake. Swimming and other body contact activities in the lake,
Metropolitan’s largest storage reservoir, are always prohibited.
Any fish caught at the lake should be cleaned with tap or bottled water
before cooking, and the guts of fish thrown away. Metropolitan water
quality experts, however, assured the public that the quality of the
district’s treated drinking water has not been affected.
Visit dvlake.com
for more information about Diamond Valley Lake and lake conditions.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving
nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water
from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local
supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation,
recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
