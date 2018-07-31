Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican Economy Slipped in Second Quarter--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic output shrank slightly in the second quarter as a decline in industrial production offset gains in services.

Gross domestic product, which measures output of goods and services, contracted 0.1% seasonally adjusted from the previous quarter, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

The decrease, which translates into a seasonally adjusted annualized drop of 0.3%, followed a 1.1% expansion in the first quarter that was equivalent to 4.6% annualized growth.

Industrial production in the April-June quarter fell 0.3%, services grew 0.3%, and agricultural production was down 2.1%, according to the preliminary reading. Revised second-quarter GDP data are due on Aug. 24.

"I was expecting a sharp deceleration, but not necessarily a negative number," said independent economist Jonathan Heath. "I think that probably the main culprit is going to be investment."

After a strong start to the year, private investment will probably be negative in the second quarter, he said, noting uncertainty that emerged during the quarter over negotiations with the U.S. and Canada to redraw the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Mexican peso depreciated on jitters over the future of Nafta and the outcome of the July 1 presidential election won by leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The currency recovered after Mr. López Obrador, who is scheduled to take office Dec. 1, reaffirmed his commitment to the trade negotiations, fiscal restraint, and central bank autonomy.

GDP grew 2.7% from second quarter of 2017, helped by the shift this year in the Easter holiday week to March from April, which meant the second quarter had more working days than the year before. That brought growth for the first half of the year to 2%.

"GDP growth is expected to tick up in the second half of the year as political uncertainty fades and inflationary pressures continue to moderate," forecasting firm FocusEconomics said in a report in which it estimated full-year growth of 2.3%.

The International Monetary Fund last week kept its 2.3% growth estimate for Mexico in 2018, but lowered its forecast for 2019 to 2.7% from 3% "to reflect the impact of the prolonged trade-related uncertainty on investment and, to a lesser extent, private consumption."

The economy also faces effects in 2019 of the change of administration.

"You always, always have a slowdown in the first year of each administration, and this time it's going to be probably even more difficult because of a lot of things that López Obrador wants to change," said Mr. Heath.

The plan to centralize all federal government procurement at the finance ministry will take time and likely slow down purchases, and swapping some government programs for others will also have a lag.

"Those two lags will be very important at least in the first half of the year and maybe even in the second half," he added.

Write to Anthony Harrup at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27pU.S. consumer spending rises; wage growth slows in second quarter
RE
06:26pU.S. consumer spending rises; wage growth slows in second-quarter
RE
06:25pCUMMINGS TO RECALL 500,000 TRUCKS TO REPLACE FAULTY EMISSIONS PART : Epa
RE
06:24pOil falls as OPEC, Russia boost output
RE
06:13pEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : publishes final draft technical standards on home-host cooperation under PSD2
PU
06:13pEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : updates the Joint Committee Guidelines on complaints-handling to extend their scope of application
PU
06:12pCanada WestJet Airline stock dives 10 percent on dim third-quarter outlook
RE
06:09pMexican Economy Slipped in Second Quarter--Update
DJ
06:08pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : VCU protocols and procedures for testing agricultural crops
PU
06:06pCAIRN ENERGY : Former HSBC currency trader wins appeal against U.S. extradition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
2CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
4UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018
5BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.