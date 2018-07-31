Mexican Economy Slipped in Second Quarter--Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economic output shrank slightly in the second quarter as a decline in industrial production offset gains in services.

Gross domestic product, which measures output of goods and services, contracted 0.1% seasonally adjusted from the previous quarter, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

The decrease, which translates into a seasonally adjusted annualized drop of 0.3%, followed a 1.1% expansion in the first quarter that was equivalent to 4.6% annualized growth.

Industrial production in the April-June quarter fell 0.3%, services grew 0.3%, and agricultural production was down 2.1%, according to the preliminary reading. Revised second-quarter GDP data are due on Aug. 24.

"I was expecting a sharp deceleration, but not necessarily a negative number," said independent economist Jonathan Heath. "I think that probably the main culprit is going to be investment."

After a strong start to the year, private investment will probably be negative in the second quarter, he said, noting uncertainty that emerged during the quarter over negotiations with the U.S. and Canada to redraw the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Mexican peso depreciated on jitters over the future of Nafta and the outcome of the July 1 presidential election won by leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The currency recovered after Mr. López Obrador, who is scheduled to take office Dec. 1, reaffirmed his commitment to the trade negotiations, fiscal restraint, and central bank autonomy.

GDP grew 2.7% from second quarter of 2017, helped by the shift this year in the Easter holiday week to March from April, which meant the second quarter had more working days than the year before. That brought growth for the first half of the year to 2%.

"GDP growth is expected to tick up in the second half of the year as political uncertainty fades and inflationary pressures continue to moderate," forecasting firm FocusEconomics said in a report in which it estimated full-year growth of 2.3%.

The International Monetary Fund last week kept its 2.3% growth estimate for Mexico in 2018, but lowered its forecast for 2019 to 2.7% from 3% "to reflect the impact of the prolonged trade-related uncertainty on investment and, to a lesser extent, private consumption."

The economy also faces effects in 2019 of the change of administration.

"You always, always have a slowdown in the first year of each administration, and this time it's going to be probably even more difficult because of a lot of things that López Obrador wants to change," said Mr. Heath.

The plan to centralize all federal government procurement at the finance ministry will take time and likely slow down purchases, and swapping some government programs for others will also have a lag.

"Those two lags will be very important at least in the first half of the year and maybe even in the second half," he added.

