Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexican oil shake-up likely if frontrunner wins presidency - top adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:40am CET

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's presidential frontrunner is not opposed to foreign investment in the country's oil, a top adviser said, but his government would make dramatic changes to energy strategy, including a new focus on refining rather than crude exports.

In perhaps the most significant change envisioned by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the favourite to win the July 1 election, Mexico would seek to end decades of exporting crude in three years, a lawmaker who Lopez Obrador has tapped to be his future energy minister said in an interview.

Instead, Mexico should turn its focus to producing value-added fuels, processing crude domestically to produce more gasoline and diesel at refineries owned by state oil company Pemex, Rocio Nahle told Reuters late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aEXCLUSIVE : Trump calls meeting on biofuels policy blamed by bankrupt refiner
RE
01:17aBOJ seen keeping 10-year yield target at zero all year long - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aJapan's inflation steady in Jan, keeps BOJ exit from stimulus distant
RE
01:12aUCS UNION OF CONCERNED SCIENTISTS : New BLM Methane Rule Proposal Would Increase Pollution, Waste Public Resources
PU
01:10aExclusive - Cuban draft rules propose curtailing fledgling private sector
RE
12:55aLatvian Bank Facing U.S. Sanctions Threat Wants Government Bailout
DJ
12:54aJapan wins WTO dispute over Fukushima-related food
RE
12:42aJEFF MERKLEY : Wyden, Merkley, DeFazio Preserve Southwestern Oregon Mineral Withdrawal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLSON COORS BREWING : MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
2HOTEL reports 39% and 37% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 4Q17
3Dick Griffin Named ABC Champion for 2017
4MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting
5SHARP CORPORATION : JAPAN'S SHARP DROPS SUIT AGAINST HISENSE OVER TV SALE IN NORTH AMERICA: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.