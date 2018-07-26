Mexichem Reports Triple Digit Net Income Growth With Record-Breaking Second Quarter 2018 Results

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MEXCHEM*) (“the Company” or “Mexichem”)
announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2018. The
figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial
Reporting Standards (“NIIF” or “IFRS”), having US dollars as the
functional and reporting currency. All comparisons are made against the
same period of the prior year except for Netafim's 1Q17 P&L figures,
which are not included in the comparisons, but proforma financials are
included in this report in Appendix I. Unless specified to the contrary,
all figures are in millions. In the comments in this report, we will
refer to the term “Organic Basis” or “Organically” which means that it
will exclude: i) Netafim's results for the quarter, ii) CADE and Netafim
Ltd. Acquisition related expenses and iii) Brazil tax legal settlement
benefit. In some cases, numbers and percentages have been rounded and
may not add up.
Sales by Region (Destination) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mexichem posted a 29% year-over-year increase in EBITDA to $423 million,
on a 35% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.97 billion. This is
the highest quarterly EBITDA in Mexichem’s history, and validates the
company’s balanced strategy of organic and acquisition growth.
During the quarter, Mexichem reported EBITDA margin of 21.5%, while EBIT
increased 42% to $317 million, YOY. Consolidated net income of $206
million was also up sharply compared to the $92 million reported during
last year’s second quarter. Free cash flow increased 76% YOY to $88
million.
“This has been another exciting quarter of significant success that
validates the strategies and plans that we have been executing to
transform Mexichem,” said Daniel Martinez-Valle, Mexichem CEO. “During
this journey, we have been identifying different challenges in all
markets in which we have been playing, and using our creativity and the
innovations across all our business units to solve them. We are strongly
encouraged that we are executing the right strategy to continue our
already robust momentum.”
First half 2018 financial and operating highlights include:
-
Revenues increased 30% to $3.7 billion.
-
EBITDA grew 42% to $753 million and EBITDA Margin increased 170 bps to
20.2%. EBIT increased 57% to $543 million.
-
Consolidated net income totaled $317 million an increase of 119%.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Var.
|
Net sales
|
|
1,968
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
3,724
|
|
|
2,857
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
317
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
543
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
57
|
%
|
EBITDA
|
|
423
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
753
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
-84 bps
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
170 bps
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
186
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
111
|
%
|
|
297
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
112
|
%
|
EBT
|
|
262
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
425
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
86
|
%
|
Consolidated net income (loss)
|
|
206
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
124
|
%
|
|
317
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
119
|
%
|
Net majority income
|
|
162
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
142
|
%
|
|
241
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
103
|
%
|
Operating cash flow before capex
|
|
219
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
212
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
64
|
%
|
Total CAPEX (organic & JV)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
(142
|
)
|
|
-4
|
%
|
Cash Flow before dividends
|
|
150
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
97
|
%
|
|
76
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
88
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
-8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
STRATEGY, PERFORMANCE AND BUSINESS UNIT HIGHLIGHTS, AND OUTLOOK
The first half of 2018 confirms that Mexichem’s balanced strategy of
organic and acquisition growth is yielding significant results. The
company’s focus on so-called “human-centered” solutions, where Mexichem
identifies vexing infrastructure challenges and then develops – or
acquires and applies – intelligent solutions to address them, is
starting to gain traction globally. Mexichem’s strategic approach to the
businesses and markets that we serve, has resulted in strong financial
performance. In fact, all our businesses continue to grow.
Mexichem relies on both acquisitions and organic growth for our success.
Since 2003, Mexichem has acquired 27 companies. Part of our success
comes from the effective integration of these companies into the broader
Mexichem family. Currently, we are focused on the successful integration
of Netafim Ltd., an Israeli company that holds tremendous promise in
what we call “intelligent ruralization.” As far as organic growth is
concerned, and with respect to capital allocation, our priorities
include value-added and digitally-enabled projects we launched during
Q2, including Sentio and Wavin Spotlight solutions. Also during the
quarter, our recently incorporated acquisition Netafim launched Netbeat,
which is also a value-added digital-enabled solution for farmers.
Mexichem is also strongly committed to our investment-grade rating, and
through our continued effort to strengthen our balance sheet, we have
reached 1.98x net debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of this second quarter.
We deeply believe that a strategic combination of acquisition, organic
growth, innovation, and keen, administrative oversight of financial
performance is what has transformed Mexichem into a global leader and a
multinational, integrated organization, stronger today than at any other
time in our history.
We are embarking on a journey to transform Mexichem into a purpose-led,
future fit organization. This means that our organization is identifying
infrastructure issues and challenges in communities and countries around
the world and developing innovations to solve them. This approach to our
business is as much about identifying today’s challenges as it is about
analyzing growth trajectories and predicting and addressing the
challenges of tomorrow. We believe we have the right people with the
right expertise, identifying and developing the right innovations as we
transform Mexichem into a global, human-centered innovator, focused on
addressing our customers’ needs, and improving the lives of people
around the world. We expect to share more details about these
initiatives during upcoming months.
Given our 2018 trajectory, we are increasing guidance assumptions, and
now anticipate 25% to 30% growth in EBITDA for the FY. This increase
from 20-25% to 25-30% in our guidance comes from the success we had
during the first half of the year when we operated in a supply
constrained environment in the markets we serve in our Fluor and Vinyl’s
Business Groups which acted jointly with seasonality factors. For the
second half of 2018 we continue seen favorable market conditions in
Vinyl, same ones that have allowed us to expand our opportunities and
strengthened our market position, while in Fluent, the organizational
delayering we executed during 2017 together with favorable market
conditions in Europe and USA/Canada, and the steady recovery in LatAm,
has been supporting our results along the year and it is expected to
continue doing so during the rest of 2018. However, we also believe that
the supply constrained environment and seasonality that benefited our
Fluor Business Group during the first half of 2018 will start to
moderate, alongside with the 2H18 planned overhauls in our Japanese and
US plants.
SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
REVENUES
For Q2 2018, revenues totaled $1.97 billion, up $505 million, or 35%
from Q2 2017, led by higher sales in all our business groups.
Organically, revenue increased 15% YOY, or $219 million. Sales for our
Fluent, Fluor and Vinyl Business Groups increased by 49%, 29% and 12%,
respectively.
The Fluent Business Group reported double-digit organic growth of 11%.
Growth was driven mainly by improved sales performance in Fluent Europe,
US/Canada, LatAm and AMEA. In Fluor, growth came from solid fluorspar
demand and better pricing across the value chain due to seasonality and
supply market constraints. Finally, Vinyl benefited from improved PVC
pricing and the caustic soda environment compared to last year’s second
quarter, as well as our geographic diversification.
The exchange rate translation effect for Q2 2018 in sales had a negative
impact of $135 million including Venezuela and a positive impact of $31
million excluding Venezuela, on a consolidated basis compared to Q2
2017, mainly because of the depreciation of the Venezuelan Bolivar
(6,362%) and the Brazilian Real (11.8%), and partially offset by the
appreciation of the Euro (7.8%) and the British pound (6.1%). On an
Organic Basis, without the FX translation effect (not affecting cash
flow, but to understand the overall business and segment performance),
revenues would have been $1.8 billion, up $354.3 million or 24%,
including the Venezuelan monetary effect, and $1.7 billion, up $188
million or 13%, excluding the Venezuelan monetary effect.
As a result, during the first half of the year, revenues increased by
30% to $3.7 billion, an increase of $867 million. In an Organic Basis
and without the FX translation effect, during the 1H2018 revenues would
increase 15% to $3.3 billion, an increase of $439 million.
SALES BY REGION (DESTINATION):
The United States and Mexico represented 15% and 11%, respectively, of
total sales by destination in 1H18; Germany accounted for 8%, and Brazil
and the UK represented 6% each.
EBITDA
In Q2 2018 EBITDA was $423 million, a 29% increase from the $327 million
reported in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter
was 21.5%. On an Organic Basis, EBITDA would have been $370 million, an
increase of 13% with an implied EBITDA margin of 22%.
Double-digit EBITDA growth was reached by each business group, which
represents a historic achievement for the Company. In the Fluent, Fluor
and Vinyl Business Groups, EBITDA increased by 45%, 44% and 14%, YOY
respectively.
Overall positive results for the quarter were attributable to: i)
improved sales performance and market dynamics in both U.S. and Europe
in Fluent and Fluor Business Groups; ii) signs of recovery for Fluent
LatAm and AMEA; iii) the consolidation of Netafim’s results in to
Mexichem results; and iv) sound prices of our Vinyl Business Group
products.
In 2Q18 the foreign exchange translation effect on EBITDA was negative
equating to $152 million including Venezuela and was immaterial
excluding Venezuela, on consolidated basis, due to the same currencies
affecting revenues. On an Organic Basis, without the FX translation
effect, EBITDA would have been $522 million, up $195 million or 60%
increase including the Venezuela effect, and $362 million, up $35
million or 11% excluding the Venezuela effect.
For the first six months of 2018, EBITDA was $753 million, increasing
42%. EBITDA margin was 20.2%. On an Organic Basis, without the FX
translation effect, EBITDA would have been $842 million, an increase of
59%.
OPERATING INCOME
Mexichem reported operating income for 2Q18 of $317 million, compared to
$224 million reported in 2Q17, an 42% increase. On an Organic Basis,
operating income increased $46 million or 21%, to $270 million.
For the 1H18, in reported and on an Organic Basis, operating income was
$543 million and $476 million, respectively, compared to the $345
million reported in the same period of 2017, representing an increase of
57% and 38% respectively.
FINANCIAL COSTS
In 2Q18 financial costs decreased by $19 million, or 26%, to $54 million
compared to 2Q17. The decrease was triggered by: i) a positive reduction
in exchange rate losses when compared to 2Q17 ii) FX gains related to
the Mexican peso denominated debt and to other net liabilities in
currencies that were depreciated against the dollar, iii) a positive
inflationary variation derived from our operation in Venezuela due to
its hyper-inflationary environment applied to our net monetary position,
generating a positive effect as our monetary liabilities were much
higher than our monetary assets during the 2Q18 when compared to 2Q17.
These effects were offset by an increase of $12 million in interest
expenses and bank commissions, out of which $11 million are due to the
$1 billion bond issued in September 2017 for the Netafim acquisition,
and the remainder coming from the consolidations of Netafim into
Mexichem results.
In 1H18, financial costs increased by $2 million, or 2%, to $119
million, compared to 1H17. This occurred because of the increase in $23
million in interest from the $1 billion bond issued in September 2017
and $5 million from the consolidation of Netafim into Mexichem results,
offset by a reduction of $2 million in interest gain, $24 million in
monetary position and $4 million in exchange rate effects, due to the
same factors mentioned previously.
TAXES
In Q218, income from continuing operations before income taxes (EBT)
increased 74% while cash taxes increased 55%, reducing the cash tax rate
from 26.4% from Q2 2017 to 23.7% during Q2 2018. This was mainly due to:
i) accounting profits related to the start-up of commercial operations
of the ethylene cracker that occurred during Q2 2017 that did not have
an associated tax because of the use of bonus depreciation, and ii) a
reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in the U.S.
associated with the US tax reforms that occurred during the second half
of 2017.
Deferred taxes in Q2 2017 increased due to the reduction in deferred
asset taxes because of their usage against local fiscal exchange rate
gains (which are not for accounting purposes) due to the Mexican peso
devaluation, an effect that that did not occur in Q2 2018 due to a more
stable exchange rate behavior. This effect generates a $9 million
deferred tax reduction.
The combined effect in the cash and deferred taxes produces a reduction
in the effective tax rate from 42% in Q2 2017 to 29% in Q2 2018.
In the 1H18 the effective tax rate decreased to 30% from 39% due to the
factors explained previously.
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND MAJORITY INCOME (LOSS)
During Q2 2018, PMV accrued a net deferred tax adjustment on the value
of the assets inside the Pajaritos Petrochemical complex that
discontinued in Q4 2017 to reflect the appraisal value of those assets.
In Q2 2018, the Company reported Consolidated Net Income of $206 million
and Net Majority Income of $162 million, compared to reported
Consolidated Net Income and Net Majority Income of $92 and $67 million,
respectively, in Q2 2017. These results reflect the higher Operating
Income and EBITDA reported in this year’s second quarter and the lower
cash tax rate mentioned above.
For the first half of 2018, the Company posted a $317 million
Consolidated Net Income and $241 million in Net Majority Income,
compared to $145 million and $119 million reported in the same period of
2017 respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD in millions
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
Income statement
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax
|
|
262
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
425
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
86
|
%
|
|
Cash tax
|
|
62
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
55
|
%
|
|
114
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations after cash tax
|
|
200
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
80
|
%
|
|
311
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
97
|
%
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
14
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
-39
|
%
|
|
13
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
-28
|
%
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
186
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
111
|
%
|
|
297
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
112
|
%
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
400
|
%
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
233
|
%
|
Consolidated net income (loss)
|
|
206
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
124
|
%
|
|
317
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
119
|
%
|
|
Minority stockholders
|
|
44
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
76
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
192
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
162
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
142
|
%
|
|
241
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
103
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET AND OPERATING CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
|
OPERATING CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
423
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
753
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
Taxes paid
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
95
|
%
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
89
|
%
|
|
|
Net interest paid
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
Bank commissions
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
Exchange rate gains (losses)
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
167
|
%
|
|
|
Change in trade working capital (1) (2)
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
-52
|
%
|
|
(261
|
)
|
|
(233
|
)
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
Operating cash flow before capex
|
|
219
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
62
|
%
|
|
212
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
64
|
%
|
|
|
CAPEX (Organic)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
(126
|
)
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
CAPEX (Total JV)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
-79
|
%
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
-87
|
%
|
|
|
CAPEX JV (OXY share)
|
|
-
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
-100
|
%
|
|
|
NET CAPEX JV
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
-62
|
%
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
-77
|
%
|
|
|
Total CAPEX (organic & JV)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
(142
|
)
|
|
-4
|
%
|
|
|
Cash flow before dividends
|
|
150
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
97
|
%
|
|
76
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' dividend
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
138
|
%
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
157
|
%
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
88
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
-8
|
%
|
|
|
PMV's insurance A/R
|
|
268
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow after Insurance
|
|
355
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
610
|
%
|
|
207
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(1) PMV's insurance A/R is not included in trade working capital
calculation.
|
|
|
(2) Trade working capital variation (Jun 18 vs Dec 17) includes
Netafim's proforma results for comparative purposes.
|
|
|
-
Operating Cash Flow before Capex increased by 62%, an increase of 95%
in taxes paid and a 36% increase in interest paid, which were related
to higher income from continuing operations before taxes and higher
debt. Also, we experienced a 38% increase in FX rate losses, which was
offset by a decrease in the demand of working capital. The latter is
mainly a result of a recovery on accounts receivables from Vinyl
Business Group. Capital expenditures in Q2 2018 increased by 17% to
$70 million.
|
|
NET WORKING CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Variation
|
|
2017 Variation
|
|
|
|
|
Jun-18
|
|
Dec-17
|
|
∆ ($)
|
|
Jun-17
|
|
Dec-16
|
|
∆ ($)
|
|
|
Trade Working Capital
|
|
771
|
|
510
|
|
(261)
|
|
417
|
|
184
|
|
(233)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018, working capital needs increased
by $261 million, compared with the same period a year earlier that
increased $233 million. The increase of $28 million between the 1H17 and
1H18 was due to the consolidation of Netafim into Mexichem results and
higher sales across the Company's business groups.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL DEBT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Last Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 2018
|
|
Dec 2017
|
|
|
Net Debt USD million
|
|
2,748
|
|
1,356
|
|
|
Net Debt/EBITDA 12 M
|
|
1.98x
|
|
1.23x
|
|
|
Interest coverage
|
|
6.21x
|
|
5.67x
|
Net debt USD includes $0.6 million of letters of credit with
maturities of more than 180 days that for covenant purposes are
considered debt, although they are not booked in the accounting debt
|
Total financial debt as of June 30, 2018 was $3.6 billion, while cash
and cash equivalents totaled $905 million, resulting in net financial
debt of $2.7 billion.
In mid-April, we reached a $323 million settlement with our insurance
providers related to the accident that occurred in our PMV joint venture
facility two years ago. A total of $55.5 million was advanced by the
insurance companies during 2016 and 2017. The balance of $267.5 million
covered the receivable which was cancelled in May 2018 upon payment by
the insurance company. The settlement included property damages,
assembly insurance policies and business interruption. For more
information about PMV, please see the PMV Closing Remarks section
included in the Vinyl BG comments in this report.
The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.98x as of June 30, 2018, while Interest
Coverage was 6.2x.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD in millions
|
|
Balance sheet
|
|
Jun 2018
|
|
Dec 2017
|
|
Total assets
|
|
10,406
|
|
9,759
|
|
|
Cash and temporary investments
|
|
905
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
1,413
|
|
975
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
872
|
|
675
|
|
|
Others current assets
|
|
263
|
|
403
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, Net
|
|
3,531
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
Intangible assets and Goodwill
|
|
3,217
|
|
1,910
|
|
|
Long term assets
|
|
205
|
|
270
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,786
|
|
6,078
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
374
|
|
45
|
|
|
Suppliers
|
|
1,515
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
787
|
|
723
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
3,278
|
|
3,210
|
|
|
Long-term employee benefits
|
|
184
|
|
186
|
|
|
Long-Term deferred tax liabilities
|
|
215
|
|
231
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
433
|
|
321
|
|
Consolidated shareholders' equity
|
|
3,620
|
|
3,681
|
|
|
Minority shareholders' equity
|
|
921
|
|
878
|
|
Majority shareholders' equity
|
|
2,699
|
|
2,803
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
10,406
|
|
9,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
USD in millions
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
Income Statement
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
1,968
|
|
1,463
|
|
35%
|
|
3,724
|
|
2,857
|
|
30%
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
1,393
|
|
1,074
|
|
30%
|
|
2,675
|
|
2,160
|
|
24%
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
575
|
|
389
|
|
48%
|
|
1,048
|
|
697
|
|
50%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
258
|
|
165
|
|
56%
|
|
505
|
|
352
|
|
43%
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
317
|
|
224
|
|
42%
|
|
543
|
|
345
|
|
57%
|
|
|
Interest expenses & bank commissions
|
|
63
|
|
50
|
|
26%
|
|
126
|
|
98
|
|
29%
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(3)
|
|
(6)
|
|
-50%
|
|
(10)
|
|
(12)
|
|
-17%
|
|
|
Exchange rate, net
|
|
16
|
|
25
|
|
-36%
|
|
31
|
|
35
|
|
-11%
|
|
|
Monetary position
|
|
(19)
|
|
5
|
|
N/A
|
|
(26)
|
|
(2)
|
|
1200%
|
|
|
Equity in income of associated entity
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
100%
|
|
|
Financial Costs
|
|
54
|
|
73
|
|
-26%
|
|
119
|
|
117
|
|
2%
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax
|
|
262
|
|
151
|
|
74%
|
|
425
|
|
228
|
|
86%
|
|
|
Cash tax
|
|
62
|
|
40
|
|
55%
|
|
114
|
|
70
|
|
63%
|
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
14
|
|
23
|
|
-39%
|
|
13
|
|
18
|
|
-28%
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
76
|
|
64
|
|
19%
|
|
128
|
|
88
|
|
45%
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
186
|
|
88
|
|
111%
|
|
297
|
|
140
|
|
112%
|
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
(20)
|
|
(4)
|
|
400%
|
|
(20)
|
|
(6)
|
|
233%
|
|
Consolidated net income (loss)
|
|
206
|
|
92
|
|
124%
|
|
317
|
|
145
|
|
119%
|
|
|
Minority stockholders
|
|
44
|
|
25
|
|
76%
|
|
76
|
|
26
|
|
192%
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
162
|
|
67
|
|
142%
|
|
241
|
|
119
|
|
103%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
423
|
|
327
|
|
29%
|
|
753
|
|
529
|
|
42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS GROUP
|
|
VINYL Business Group (34% and 42% of Mexichem’s sales (before
eliminations) and EBITDA, respectively, in 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Vinyl
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
Volume (K tons)
|
|
654
|
|
638
|
|
3%
|
|
1,298
|
|
1,281
|
|
1%
|
|
|
Total sales*
|
|
642
|
|
571
|
|
12%
|
|
1,287
|
|
1,170
|
|
10%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
111
|
|
89
|
|
25%
|
|
216
|
|
142
|
|
52%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
161
|
|
141
|
|
14%
|
|
313
|
|
224
|
|
40%
|
|
|
*Intercompany sales were $47 million and $52 million in 2Q18 and
2Q17, respectively. And as of June 2018 and 2017 were $88 million
and $96 million, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Resins, Compounds & Derivatives
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
Volume (K tons)
|
|
567
|
|
573
|
|
-1%
|
|
1,136
|
|
1,151
|
|
-1%
|
|
|
Total sales*
|
|
619
|
|
558
|
|
11%
|
|
1,245
|
|
1,141
|
|
9%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
103
|
|
86
|
|
20%
|
|
201
|
|
135
|
|
49%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
150
|
|
136
|
|
10%
|
|
293
|
|
211
|
|
39%
|
|
|
*Intercompany sales were $56 million and $59 million in the Q2 2018
and Q2 2017, respectively, and as of June 2018 and 2017 were $104
million and $110 million, respectively. Of these amounts $9 million
and $8 million were invoiced to PMV in Q2 2018 and Q2 2017,
respectively and $17 million and $14 million accrued to June 2018
and 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
PMV
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
Total sales*
|
|
32
|
|
23
|
|
39%
|
|
61
|
|
46
|
|
33%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
8
|
|
2
|
|
300%
|
|
15
|
|
7
|
|
114%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
11
|
|
5
|
|
120%
|
|
21
|
|
13
|
|
62%
|
|
|
*Intercompany sales invoiced to Resins, Compounds and Derivatives
were $0.6 million and $1.6 million in Q2 2018 and Q2 2017,
respectively. And, as of June 2018 and 2017 were $1.5 million and
$2.8 million, respectively.
|
|
|
In Q2 2018, the Vinyl Business Group reported 12% sales growth to $642
million on a 3% increase in volume, reflecting stronger PVC market price
conditions associated with higher oil prices and Asian supply
constraints, together with better market prices in caustic soda than the
same period last year.
EBITDA for the Vinyl Business Group was $161 million, compared to $141
million in Q2 2017, an increase of 14%. This growth resulted mainly from
the efficiencies in our operations, and the benefits of our increased
vertical integration across the ethane-to-PVC value chain at our JV
ethylene cracker in Texas. EBITDA margin rose to 25.1% in Q2 2018 from
the to 24.7% reported after Q2 2017.
Resins, Compounds and Derivatives volumes decreased 1% on 11% revenue
growth, reflecting strong market price conditions both in PVC and
caustic soda. EBITDA grew $14 million, or 10%, to $150 million, with a
flat implied EBITDA margin of 24.2%.
PMV revenues grew 39% to $32 million, while EBITDA grew 120% because of
better-than-expected caustic soda market price conditions and higher
volumes than during Q2 2017. EBITDA margin grew 1,100 bps to 34% from
23% during the same period last year.
For the first half of the year, Vinyl revenues increase 10% on 1% volume
growth, reflecting favorable market price conditions on PVC and caustic
soda largely due to the increase in oil prices when compared 1H18 to
1H17. EBITDA increased 40% to $313 million from the $224 million
reported at the end of Q2 2017, with EBITDA margin growth of 510 bps to
24.3% from Q2 2017’s 19.2%.
Resins, Compounds and Derivatives volumes decreased 1% while revenues
increased 9% due to better market conditions as explained above. EBITDA
increased by $82 million or 39% from $211 million to $293 million
resulting in an EBITDA margin of 23.5% or 500 bps higher than the 18.5%
in 1H17.
Revenues and EBITDA in PMV grew 33% and 62% respectively, because of
supply constraints experienced during the 1H18 which created better than
expected market-price conditions. PMV's EBITDA margins increased 500 bps
to 34% from 29%.
PMV Closing Remarks
-
On July 6, 2018, Mexichem reached an agreement for the acquisition of
44.09% share in PMV. The transaction amounts to approximately $178.7
million dollars, which is within the valuation ranges of comparable
businesses and previous transactions in the petrochemical sector.
-
In May, PMV received $268 million from the insurance company, related
to the $323 million settlement reached in mid-April with the insurance
providers. This was related to the accident that occurred in our PMV
VCM plant two years ago and includes property damages, assembly
insurance policies and business interruption.
-
On December 20, 2017, Mexichem announced the decision of PMV's board
of Directors not to rebuild its VCM production capacity. Therefore,
the joint venture’s VCM production, and the assets and liabilities
associated with ethylene production and auxiliary services associated
with VCM and ethylene were classified on that date as discontinued
operations in Mexichem’s financial statements for the years 2015, 2016
and 2017. This constitutes the exit of PMV from the VCM and ethylene
businesses in Mexico. This decision triggered the asset write-off of
the ethylene plant and auxiliary services related to the VCM and
ethylene plants for $196 million, and PMV did not recognize any
recovery value for the discontinued assets due to the inability to
value those assets. PMV performed an appraisal to determine the
recovery value of those assets and during Q2 2018, accrued a net
deferred tax adjustment on the value of the assets inside the
Pajaritos Petrochemical to reflect the appraisal value of those assets.
-
Thus, all the impacts and the revenues recognized by PMV related to
the incident in the VCM plant, since then, are presented as
discontinued operations except for the business interruption related
to the chlorine-caustic soda plant.
On April 20, 2016, an unfortunate accident occurred in the VCM plant
(Clorados III) inside the Pajaritos Petrochemical Complex. PMV complied
with all its human, regulatory and economic obligations and
responsibilities.
The ministerial authorities, both local and federal, who had the
responsibilities of investigating in the first case, presumed crimes of
common law (for example, physical and/or property damages to
individuals, not related to crimes under federal jurisdiction), and in
the second case, presumable crimes under federal jurisdiction (for
example, damage to the environment or federal property damage), after
thorough investigations, analyzed and assessed all the evidence
resulting from their inquiries.
The Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office (local ministerial authorities),
in their investigation report, determined that an unfortunate accident
occurred because of a sudden and unexpected release of gas caused by the
rupture of the third elbow of 90° in the 54P circuit at the exit of the
column AS-401C, which also happened in an unpredictable manner without
the cause of the failure was provoked by any overpressure, that the
thickness of the pipe was not adequate for the pressure at which it was
operated, or that there was evidence of an intentional act or
environmental condition that caused the pipe to rupture. The report
itself deduces that the most probable cause of the explosion was the
presence of chemical reactions, which caused the structural modification
of the metal of the pipe, causing loss of resistance and thus inducing
the failure and the release of gases.
After the investigation of the Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office was
concluded and that its determination was that the cause of the
unfortunate accident was the result of an eventual and fortuitous
situation, not foreseeable, given its contingent nature, the Federal
Attorney General's Office that was also conducting an investigation,
into possible environmental impact from the explosion, as well as
potential damage to the property of Petroleos Mexicanos adjacent to the
Clorados III plant, attracted the Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office
investigation and concluded said investigations, declaring that
non-exercise of the criminal action would be taken against any company
or person because, as indicated in the declaration of origin of the
non-exercise of the criminal action, the explosion occurred in the
Clorados III plant was not the result of a careless, imperious,
negligent, reckless or fraudulent act by the company or any person.
Further, the investigations determined that there was no intent or fault
by PMV as a company, or any employees because they were diligent in
implementing and executing all necessary, predictive, preventive and
corrective maintenance of the equipment and control and security
instruments of said facility. Finally, the investigations determined
that the explosion was a result of external factors that caused a
build-up of external pressure in the pipes, which led to a rupture and
gas leakage, generating a carbureted mixture of chemical substances that
ultimately found a hot spot and combusted. Therefore, in the absence of
fraud or fault, the excluder of liability was updated.
PMV also hired an internationally recognized, independent investigator,
specializing in vapor cloud explosions (VCE) to determine the cause of
the unfortunate accident. His conclusion was that the release was sudden
and unexpected and there was no warning for those who were outside of
the unit or those monitoring in the control room. The investigation also
found that the leakage of chemicals before the blast was caused by the
failure of an 18-inch elbow pipe from the AS 401-C cooling column and
that the cause of the elbow failure was the loss of thickness of its
lower section due to a combination of what appears to be both internal
and external corrosion (CUI). This report states that the next
inspection date for the elbow according to the 2014 inspection was
scheduled for October 16, 2018, and the withdrawal date was July 22,
2023; as a result, accelerated corrosion and elbow failure were
unexpected and that no force, impact or other external contact caused
the elbow to fail.
Thus, four expert opinions were carried out, three from ministerial
authorities and one independent. All expert reports were conducted in
accordance with internationally accepted scientific protocols that can
determine the cause of the accident. The results of the four
investigations all agree that the cause of the explosion was the result
of a fortuitous event.
As for potential environmental impact, three types of potential damage
were presumed, namely: i) to the atmosphere, ii) to elements of the
environment outside of Clorados III and iii) to the elements of the
environment inside Clorados III.
Regarding the atmosphere, on April 12, 2018, a compensation agreement
was signed for indirect effects on the atmosphere through which PMV
would acquire carbon credits and remove materials from land defined by
PROFEPA / SEMARNAT, in compensation for the greenhouse gases in
equivalents of CO2 and hydrochloric acid released during the explosion
and fire. To date, said measures imposed in the compensatory agreement
have been fully complied with and environmental authorities have been
notified.
Regarding elements of the environment outside of Clorados III, the
following studies were carried out, all ordered by the environmental
authorities: Wind Dispersion Study; External Characterization to
Clorados III; Environmental Risk Assessment; and Evaluation of the Risk
to Human Health; same that were carried out by an institution certified
by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) and by
the Mexican Accreditation Entity, in partnership with an international
environmental services and integrated engineering firm, approved by the
Environmental Protection Agency from United States. These studies
determined that the exposure to the concentrations of the presumed
critical pollutants generated by the accident, on the part of workers or
residents, present and future, outside of Clorados III, does not
represent a risk to human health; and that the conditions of exposure by
wild and aquatic organisms are very minor, and that any potential
ecological risk is not significant, so no remediation or compensation
actions are necessary. To date, the environmental authorities are
analyzing the information requested by them and delivered by PMV.
Regarding the presumed indirect effects on the elements of the
environment within Clorados III, the studies have been carried out and
the remediation plan has been submitted to the authority for
authorization.
We thank PMV employees, customers, suppliers, contractors, authorities,
investors, advisors and managers, for the support shown during this
process.
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLUENT Business Group (55% and 38% of Mexichem’s sales (before
eliminations) and EBITDA, respectively, in 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Fluent
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
1,144
|
|
770
|
|
49%
|
|
2,090
|
|
1,472
|
|
42%
|
|
|
Fluent LatAm
|
|
278
|
|
267
|
|
4%
|
|
547
|
|
539
|
|
1%
|
|
|
Fluent Europe
|
|
387
|
|
349
|
|
11%
|
|
737
|
|
649
|
|
14%
|
|
|
Fluent USA & Canada
|
|
150
|
|
122
|
|
23%
|
|
263
|
|
221
|
|
19%
|
|
|
Fluent AMEA
|
|
44
|
|
37
|
|
19%
|
|
83
|
|
74
|
|
12%
|
|
|
Netafim
|
|
286
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
463
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Intercompany eliminations
|
|
(2)
|
|
(5)
|
|
-60%
|
|
(3)
|
|
(11)
|
|
-73%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
138
|
|
90
|
|
53%
|
|
202
|
|
132
|
|
53%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
180
|
|
124
|
|
45%
|
|
283
|
|
202
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Q2 2018, the Fluent Business Group’s sales were $1.1 billion, a 49%
increase, compared to the $770 million reported one year ago, mainly
driven by the consolidation of Netafim Ltd. into Mexichem results, and
higher sales in all the regions including LatAm and AMEA. On an Organic
Basis, the Fluent Business Group’s sales would have grown 11% to $857
million.
|
2Q17
|
|
mm US$
|
|
2Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
2Q18/2Q17
|
Sales
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
FX
|
|
Total
|
|
% Var
|
267
|
|
Fluent LatAm
|
|
278
|
|
182
|
|
460
|
|
72%
|
349
|
|
Fluent Europe
|
|
387
|
|
(23)
|
|
364
|
|
4%
|
122
|
|
Fluent US/Canada
|
|
150
|
|
-
|
|
150
|
|
23%
|
37
|
|
Fluent AMEA
|
|
44
|
|
-
|
|
44
|
|
19%
|
-
|
|
Netafim
|
|
286
|
|
(1)
|
|
285
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Intercompany Eliminations
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
-60%
|
770
|
|
Total
|
|
1,144
|
|
158
|
|
1,302
|
|
69%
|
Fluent LatAm is affected by $182 million given the Venezuela FX
effect of $166 million, if we were to exclude it, Fluent LatAm would
have registered a negative effect of $15 million, and for Fluent
would have been positive for $8 million.
|
In an Organic Basis and adjusting by the FX translation effect, total
sales in the Fluent Business Group would have been $1.0 billion or 332%
higher including the Venezuela effect, and $850 million or 10% higher
without Venezuela effect, representing a $158 million negative impact
and $8 million positive impact year-over-year, respectively.
During Q2 2018, the Fluent Business Group’s EBITDA increased 45% to $180
million, compared to $124 million in Q2 2017. This positive performance
includes the consolidation of Netafim Ltd., into Mexichem results, the
Netafim Ltd. acquisition expenses and a positive legal tax settlement of
$4.8 million in Brazil.
EBITDA margin of 15.8% declined 30 bps compared to 16.1% in Q2 2017. On
an Organic Basis, EBITDA totaled $126 million, a 2% increase, compared
to the same quarter of the previous year, with an implied EBITDA margin
of 14.8%. This excluded the tax legal settlement benefit from Brazil in
Fluent LatAm.
EBITDA on an Organic Basis and adjusted by the FX translation effect
(not affecting cash flow but helps to understand the company's and its
segments performance) grew 130%, or $161 million, including Venezuela
translation effect and is immaterial without that effect.
Operating income increased 53% to $138 million, but on an Organic Basis
was flat.
In the first half of the year, sales reached $2 billion, an increase of
42% compared to the same period last year. Key factors contributing to
this growth include the consolidation of Netafim, Ltd. into Mexichem
results, and double-digit growth in Europe, USA/Canada and AMEA, and
moderate growth in LatAm. EBITDA increased 40% during 1H 2018, with an
implied EBITDA margin of 14%. On an Organic Basis and adjusted by the FX
translation effect EBITDA would have increased by 91%, compared to same
half of the previous year, with an implied EBITDA margin of 22%.
|
|
FLUOR Business Group (11% and 25% of Mexichem’s sales (before
eliminations) and EBITDA, respectively, in 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
Fluor
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
%Var.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Var.
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
230
|
|
179
|
|
28%
|
|
434
|
|
318
|
|
36%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
93
|
|
59
|
|
58%
|
|
164
|
|
97
|
|
69%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
105
|
|
73
|
|
44%
|
|
189
|
|
123
|
|
54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Q2 2018, the Fluor Business Group reported a 28% increase in sales,
reflecting significant growth in both the upstream and downstream parts
of the business due to improved demand for fluorspar, mainly coming from
the cement industry, and higher downstream prices in the U.S. and
Europe, related to seasonality factors and a supply constrained
environment during Q2 2018, which continued from Q1 2018.
EBITDA in Q2 2018 grew 44% year-over-year to $105 million, and EBITDA
margin was 46%, up from 41% in Q2 2017. Operating income was $93
million, a 56% year-over-year increase.
In 1H18, revenues and EBITDA were up 36% and 54% at $434 million and
$189 million respectively, mainly from the abovementioned factors.
EBITDA margin increased 480 bps to 43.6% from 38.8% in 1H17. In the
first six months of 2018, operating income has grown 69% to $164 million.
RECENT EVENTS
For all the news please visit the following webpage http://www.mexichem.com/news/
|
|
RECONCILIATION SUMMARY BY BUSINESS GROUP
|
Second quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2018/Q2 2017
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
FX
|
|
Total
|
|
% Var
|
|
|
571
|
|
Vinyl
|
|
642
|
|
(18)
|
|
624
|
|
9%
|
|
|
770
|
|
Fluent
|
|
1,144
|
|
(8)
|
|
1,136
|
|
48%
|
|
|
1,341
|
|
Ethylene (Vinyl + Fluent)
|
|
1,786
|
|
(26)
|
|
1,760
|
|
31%
|
|
|
179
|
|
Fluor
|
|
230
|
|
(5)
|
|
225
|
|
26%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Energy
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
Eliminations / Holding
|
|
(48)
|
|
-
|
|
(48)
|
|
-16%
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
Total
|
|
1,968
|
|
(31)
|
|
1,937
|
|
32%
|
|
|
Fluent is affected by the Venezuela FX effect of $166 million. If
we were to exclude this, Fluent would have been positive for $8
million. So, for Mexichem would have been positive $31 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
mm US$
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2018/Q2 2017
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
FX
|
|
Total
|
|
% Var
|
|
|
141
|
|
Vinyl
|
|
161
|
|
(3)
|
|
158
|
|
12%
|
|
|
124
|
|
Fluent
|
|
180
|
|
(2)
|
|
178
|
|
44%
|
|
|
265
|
|
Ethylene (Vinyl + Fluent)
|
|
341
|
|
(5)
|
|
336
|
|
27%
|
|
|
73
|
|
Fluor
|
|
105
|
|
(3)
|
|
102
|
|
40%
|
|
|
-
|
|
Energy
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
Eliminations / Holding
|
|
(23)
|
|
-
|
|
(23)
|
|
109%
|
|
|
327
|
|
Total
|
|
423
|
|
(8)
|
|
415
|
|
27%
|
|
|
Fluent is affected by the Venezuela FX effect of $160 million in
EBITDA. If we were to exclude this, Fluent would have been
positive for $2 million. So, for Mexichem would have been positive
$8 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H17
|
|
mm US$
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H18/1H17
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
FX
|
|
Total
|
|
% Var
|
|
|
1,170
|
|
Vinyl
|
|
1,287
|
|
(49)
|
|
1,238
|
|
6%
|
|
|
1,472
|
|
Fluent
|
|
2,090
|
|
(60)
|
|
2,030
|
|
38%
|
|
|
2,642
|
|
Ethylene (Vinyl + Fluent)
|
|
3,377
|
|
(109)
|
|
3,268
|
|
24%
|
|
|
318
|
|
Fluor
|
|
434
|
|
(15)
|
|
419
|
|
32%
|
|
|
1
|
|
Energy
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
(104)
|
|
Eliminations / Holding
|
|
(88)
|
|
-
|
|
(88)
|
|
-15%
|
|
|
2,857
|
|
Total
|
|
3,724
|
|
(124)
|
|
3,600
|
|
26%
|
|
|
Fluent is affected by the Venezuela FX effect of $158 million. If
we were to exclude this, Fluent would have been positive for $58
million. So, for Mexichem would have been positive $122 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H17
|
|
mm US$
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H18
|
|
1H18/1H17
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
FX
|
|
Total
|
|
% Var
|
|
|
224
|
|
Vinyl
|
|
313
|
|
(6)
|
|
307
|
|
37%
|
|
|
202
|
|
Fluent
|
|
283
|
|
(8)
|
|
275
|
|
36%
|
|
|
426
|
|
Ethylene (Vinyl + Fluent)
|
|
596
|
|
(14)
|
|
582
|
|
37%
|
|
|
123
|
|
Fluor
|
|
189
|
|
(7)
|
|
182
|
|
48%
|
|
|
1
|
|
Energy
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
Eliminations / Holding
|
|
(33)
|
|
-
|
|
(33)
|
|
57%
|
|
|
529
|
|
Total
|
|
753
|
|
(21)
|
|
732
|
|
38%
|
|
|
Fluent is affected by the Venezuela FX effect of $174 million in
EBITDA. If we were to exclude this, Fluent would have been
positive for $8 million. So, for Mexichem would have been positive
$21 million.
|
|
|
ABOUT MEXICHEM
Mexichem is a global leader in plastic piping and one of the world’s
largest chemical and petrochemical companies. The company contributes to
global development by delivering an extended portfolio of products to
high growth sectors such as infrastructure, housing, agriculture,
datacom and water management, among others. With operations in 41
countries, 137 facilities worldwide and more than 22,000 employees,
Mexichem has the rights to produce fluorspar in two mines in Mexico, as
well as 8 training academies and 18 R&D labs. Operations are divided
into three Business Groups: Fluent, Vinyl and Fluor. Mexichem has annual
revenues of US$5.8 billion and has been traded on the Mexican Stock
Exchange for more than 30 years. The company is member of the Mexican
Stock Exchange Sustainability Index and the sustainability emerging
markets index FTSE4Good.
Prospective Information
In addition to historical information, this press release contains
"forward-looking" statements that reflect management's expectations for
the future. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “have
the intention of,” “might,” “plan,” “should” and similar expressions
generally indicate comments on expectations. The final results may be
materially different from current expectations due to several factors,
which include, but are not limited to, global and local changes in
politics, the economy, business, competition, market and regulatory
factors, cyclical trends in relevant sectors; as well as other factors
that are highlighted under the title “Risk Factors” on the annual report
submitted by Mexichem to the Mexican National Banking and Securities
Commission (CNBV). The forward-looking statements included herein
represent Mexichem’s views as of the date of this press release.
Mexichem undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any
forward-looking statement for any reason unless required by law.”
Mexichem has implemented a Code of Ethics that rules our relationships
with our employees, clients, suppliers and general groups. Mexichem’s
Code of Ethics is available for consulting in the following link: http://www.mexichem.com/Codigo_de_etica.html
Additionally, according to the terms contained in the Securities
Exchange Act No 42, Mexichem Audit Committee established a mechanism of
contact, which allows that any person that knows the unfulfillment of
operational and accounting records guidelines and lack of internal
controls of the Code of Ethics, from the Company itself or from the
subsidiaries that this controls, file a complaint which is anonymously
guaranteed. The whistleblower program is facilitated by a third party.
The telephone number in Mexico is 01-800-062-12-03. The website is http://www.ethic-line.com/mexichem
and contact e-mail is [email protected].
Mexichem’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for
immediate investigation.
INTERNAL CONTROL
Mexichem’s bylaws provide the existence of the Audit and Corporate
Practices Committees, intermediate corporate organs constituted in
agreement with the applicable law to assist the Board of Directors to
carry on their functions. Through these committees and the external
auditor, it is given reasonable safety that transactions and company’s
acts are executed and registered in accordance with the terms and
parameters set by the Board and directives of Mexichem, the applicable
law and different general guidelines, criterion and IFRS (International
Financial Reporting Standards).
APPENDIX I: Mexichem SAB de CV and Subsidiaries Consolidated 2017
Pro-Forma Balance Sheet and Income Statement including Netafim Ltd.
Acquisition
|
Mexichem SAB de CV and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Pro Forma 2017
|
Netafim Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD in million
|
|
Pro-Forma March 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma June 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma September 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet
|
|
March 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim March 2017 IFRS
|
|
Acquisition Adjustment
|
|
March 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
June 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim June 2017 IFRS
|
|
Acquisition Adjustment
|
|
June 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
September 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim September 2017 IFRS
|
|
Acquisition Adjustment
|
|
September 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
December 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim December 2017 IFRS
|
|
Acquisition Adjustment
|
|
December 2017 Pro-forma
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash equivalents
|
|
597
|
|
26
|
|
(225)
|
|
398
|
|
735
|
|
33
|
|
(225)
|
|
543
|
|
740
|
|
35
|
|
(225)
|
|
550
|
|
1,900
|
|
44
|
|
(1,225)
|
|
719
|
Net Account Receivable
|
|
1,055
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
1,183
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
1,442
|
|
1,137
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
1,373
|
|
975
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
1,199
|
Other current assets
|
|
1,103
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
1,127
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
1,152
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
1,078
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
1,302
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
2,755
|
|
453
|
|
(225)
|
|
2,983
|
|
3,045
|
|
495
|
|
(225)
|
|
3,315
|
|
3,029
|
|
505
|
|
(225)
|
|
3,309
|
|
3,953
|
|
492
|
|
(1,225)
|
|
3,220
|
Long term assets
|
|
5,765
|
|
160
|
|
1,243
|
|
7,168
|
|
5,791
|
|
165
|
|
1,248
|
|
7,204
|
|
5,759
|
|
166
|
|
1,248
|
|
7,173
|
|
5,807
|
|
163
|
|
1,249
|
|
7,219
|
Total Assets
|
|
8,520
|
|
613
|
|
1,018
|
|
10,151
|
|
8,836
|
|
660
|
|
1,023
|
|
10,519
|
|
8,788
|
|
671
|
|
1,023
|
|
10,482
|
|
9,760
|
|
655
|
|
24
|
|
10,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
62
|
|
28
|
|
200
|
|
290
|
|
52
|
|
31
|
|
200
|
|
283
|
|
53
|
|
47
|
|
200
|
|
300
|
|
45
|
|
21
|
|
200
|
|
266
|
Suppliers and letters of credit of suppliers
|
|
1,392
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
1,527
|
|
1,479
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
1,632
|
|
1,426
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
1,362
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
1,504
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
590
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
647
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
600
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
705
|
|
723
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
828
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
2,044
|
|
270
|
|
200
|
|
2,514
|
|
2,178
|
|
287
|
|
200
|
|
2,665
|
|
2,079
|
|
296
|
|
200
|
|
2,575
|
|
2,130
|
|
268
|
|
200
|
|
2,598
|
Bank loans and long-term debt
|
|
2,253
|
|
85
|
|
1,000
|
|
3,338
|
|
2,270
|
|
89
|
|
1,000
|
|
3,359
|
|
2,248
|
|
85
|
|
1,000
|
|
3,333
|
|
3,210
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
3,295
|
Long-term other liabilities
|
|
515
|
|
58
|
|
(38)
|
|
535
|
|
574
|
|
61
|
|
(38)
|
|
597
|
|
615
|
|
65
|
|
(38)
|
|
642
|
|
739
|
|
65
|
|
(38)
|
|
766
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
4,812
|
|
413
|
|
1,162
|
|
6,387
|
|
5,022
|
|
437
|
|
1,162
|
|
6,621
|
|
4,942
|
|
446
|
|
1,162
|
|
6,550
|
|
6,079
|
|
418
|
|
162
|
|
6,659
|
Capital stock
|
|
1,755
|
|
184
|
|
(184)
|
|
1,755
|
|
1,755
|
|
184
|
|
(184)
|
|
1,755
|
|
1,755
|
|
184
|
|
(184)
|
|
1,755
|
|
1,755
|
|
184
|
|
(184)
|
|
1,755
|
Retained earnings and Other comprehensive income
|
|
1,014
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
1,085
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
1,123
|
|
1,141
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
1,048
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
1,101
|
Controlling interest
|
|
2,769
|
|
199
|
|
(184)
|
|
2,784
|
|
2,840
|
|
222
|
|
(184)
|
|
2,878
|
|
2,896
|
|
225
|
|
(184)
|
|
2,937
|
|
2,803
|
|
237
|
|
(184)
|
|
2,856
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
939
|
|
1
|
|
40
|
|
980
|
|
974
|
|
1
|
|
45
|
|
1,020
|
|
950
|
|
-
|
|
45
|
|
995
|
|
878
|
|
-
|
|
46
|
|
924
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
3,708
|
|
200
|
|
(144)
|
|
3,764
|
|
3,814
|
|
223
|
|
(139)
|
|
3,898
|
|
3,846
|
|
225
|
|
(139)
|
|
3,932
|
|
3,681
|
|
237
|
|
(138)
|
|
3,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexichem SAB de CV and Subsidiaries
|
|
Consolidated Income Statement Pro Forma 2017
|
|
Netafim Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD in million
|
|
Pro-Forma Q1 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma Q2 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma Q3 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma Q4 2017
|
|
Pro-Forma 2017
|
Income Statement
|
|
Q1 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim Q1 2017 IFRS
|
|
Q1 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
Q2 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim Q2 2017 IFRS
|
|
Q2 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
January- June 2017
|
|
Q3 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim Q3 2017 IFRS
|
|
Q3 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
January- September 2017
|
|
Q4 2017 reported
|
|
Netafim Q4 2017 IFRS
|
|
Q4 2017 Pro-forma
|
|
2017 reported
|
|
Netafim 2017 IFRS
|
|
2017 Pro-forma
|
|
Net sales
|
|
1,394
|
|
227
|
|
1,621
|
|
1,463
|
|
276
|
|
1,739
|
|
3,360
|
|
1,504
|
|
199
|
|
1,703
|
|
5,063
|
|
1,468
|
|
248
|
|
1,716
|
|
5,829
|
|
950
|
|
6,779
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
1,086
|
|
154
|
|
1,240
|
|
1,074
|
|
188
|
|
1,262
|
|
2,502
|
|
1,130
|
|
139
|
|
1,269
|
|
3,771
|
|
1,086
|
|
169
|
|
1,255
|
|
4,376
|
|
650
|
|
5,026
|
Gross Profit
|
|
308
|
|
73
|
|
381
|
|
389
|
|
88
|
|
477
|
|
858
|
|
374
|
|
60
|
|
434
|
|
1,292
|
|
382
|
|
79
|
|
461
|
|
1,453
|
|
300
|
|
1,753
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
187
|
|
47
|
|
234
|
|
165
|
|
51
|
|
216
|
|
450
|
|
173
|
|
46
|
|
219
|
|
669
|
|
219
|
|
59
|
|
278
|
|
744
|
|
203
|
|
947
|
Operating Income
|
|
121
|
|
26
|
|
147
|
|
224
|
|
37
|
|
261
|
|
408
|
|
201
|
|
14
|
|
215
|
|
623
|
|
163
|
|
20
|
|
183
|
|
709
|
|
97
|
|
806
|
|
Financial cost
|
|
44
|
|
6
|
|
50
|
|
75
|
|
5
|
|
80
|
|
130
|
|
44
|
|
6
|
|
50
|
|
180
|
|
13
|
|
5
|
|
18
|
|
176
|
|
22
|
|
198
|
|
Equity income of associated entities
|
|
(0)
|
|
-
|
|
(0)
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
Income from continued operations before income tax
|
|
77
|
|
20
|
|
97
|
|
149
|
|
32
|
|
181
|
|
279
|
|
158
|
|
8
|
|
166
|
|
445
|
|
150
|
|
15
|
|
166
|
|
536
|
|
75
|
|
611
|
|
Cash tax
|
|
29
|
|
5
|
|
34
|
|
40
|
|
7
|
|
47
|
|
81
|
|
34
|
|
3
|
|
37
|
|
119
|
|
7
|
|
4
|
|
11
|
|
110
|
|
19
|
|
129
|
|
Deferred tax
|
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
18
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
47
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
66
|
|
-
|
|
66
|
Income Tax
|
|
24
|
|
5
|
|
29
|
|
63
|
|
7
|
|
70
|
|
99
|
|
62
|
|
3
|
|
65
|
|
166
|
|
27
|
|
4
|
|
31
|
|
176
|
|
19
|
|
195
|
Income from continued operations
|
|
53
|
|
15
|
|
68
|
|
86
|
|
25
|
|
111
|
|
180
|
|
96
|
|
5
|
|
101
|
|
279
|
|
123
|
|
11
|
|
135
|
|
360
|
|
56
|
|
416
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
1
|
|
(145)
|
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
(144)
|
|
-
|
|
(144)
|
Net Consolidated Income
|
|
54
|
|
15
|
|
69
|
|
90
|
|
25
|
|
115
|
|
185
|
|
92
|
|
5
|
|
97
|
|
280
|
|
(22)
|
|
11
|
|
(10)
|
|
216
|
|
56
|
|
272
|
|
Minority Interest
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
25
|
|
5
|
|
30
|
|
34
|
|
30
|
|
1
|
|
31
|
|
65
|
|
(36)
|
|
2
|
|
(34)
|
|
20
|
|
11
|
|
32
|
Net Majority Income
|
|
53
|
|
12
|
|
65
|
|
65
|
|
20
|
|
85
|
|
150
|
|
62
|
|
4
|
|
66
|
|
215
|
|
14
|
|
9
|
|
24
|
|
195
|
|
45
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
202
|
|
34
|
|
236
|
|
327
|
|
47
|
|
374
|
|
610
|
|
300
|
|
21
|
|
321
|
|
931
|
|
277
|
|
31
|
|
308
|
|
1,106
|
|
133
|
|
1,239
