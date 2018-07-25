Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico and Canada insist on three-way NAFTA deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:20pm CEST
Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo pose for a picture after delivering a joint message in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canadian and Mexican officials insisted that the North American Free Trade Agreement remain a trilateral pact on Wednesday and reiterated their opposition to U.S. calls for a so-called "sunset clause" that could end the deal after five years.

After a meeting in Mexico City, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said they remained optimistic about the progress of the negotiations to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact.

Negotiations began in August but stalled in the run-up to the Mexican presidential election. That was due, at least in part, to U.S. demands for sweeping changes in the auto sector and a for sunset clause, which would put the deal forming one of the world's largest trading blocs up for renewal every five years.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the pact if he cannot renegotiate it to better serve his country's interests.

Freeland and Guajardo struck an upbeat tone at a joint press conference, with Guajardo saying that about two-thirds of the agreement has been ironed out.

In Washington, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue raised the prospect on Wednesday that NAFTA could be negotiated separately with Canada and Mexico, in order to reach an agreement first with Mexico by September.

Although Mexican officials are heading to Washington this week to meet with their U.S. counterparts, Guajardo stressed that a deal between all three countries remained the goal.

"The fact that we are going to Washington to participate in bilateral talks is to reinforce the concept of the trilateralism of this agreement," he said. "The essence of this agreement is trilateral, and it will continue being trilateral."

Support for a three-way agreement was also voiced by Freeland, who noted she had spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday.

In her comments, Freeland warned that the sunset clause could harm the auto industry and criticized a U.S. investigation into auto imports, saying the idea that Canadian products pose a security threat was "absurd and unacceptable."

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the nation's July 1 election in a landslide, has said he wants to accelerate the negotiations. His lead NAFTA negotiator, Jesus Seade, will join the Mexican delegation in Washington this week.

"If there are conditions in the short term to find an agreement that is in the best interest of North America and of Mexico we will be, without a doubt, committed to achieving it," Guajardo said.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Julia Love; editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pJOHN HOEVEN : Senate Passes Hoeven-Cosponsored Resolution Designating July 28th As National Day of the American Cowboy
PU
08:39pCPS CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS : to Host Back-to-School Bashes Throughout the City to Celebrate the New School Year
PU
08:34pTrump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe
RE
08:34pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Adds Size in Matt Schmalz
PU
08:33pTrump, Juncker voice desire to reduce tariffs, trade tensions
RE
08:31pMarlink considers debt options after dividend loan withdrawn
RE
08:29pOptions traders on edge as Qualcomm-NXP deal deadline looms
RE
08:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Appoints Victor Kisob of Cameroon Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Human Settlements Programme
PU
08:28pTrump, Juncker voice desire to reduce tariffs, trade tensions
RE
08:24pFiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.