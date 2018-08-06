Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico and U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposals - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 03:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland gestures during a joint news conference in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday the country has put forward a proposal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement's contentious rules of origin, and in turn was studying the U.S. position.

The United States has demanded tougher rules of origin, particularly on what percentage of a car needs to be built in the NAFTA region to avoid tariffs than outlined in the current trade deal.

"We have a proposal on the table, we're analyzing some characteristics of the U.S. position, and we're doing it clearly in line with our dialogue with Mexico's auto industry," Guajardo told reporters after an event in Mexico City.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who launched the renegotiation of the 1994 pact a year ago, has said he wants the reworked deal to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Guajardo on Monday also said that Canada, which is not participating in U.S.-Mexico talks that began in Washington two weeks ago after months of negotiations between the three trade partners, could join next week, depending on progress in the next few days between Mexico and the United States.

The bilateral meetings have yielded important developments, Guajardo said, adding that he will return to Washington midweek. He did not give details.

Mexican sources briefed on the negotiations have said Mexico has offered to raise the threshold for regional content beyond a May proposal of 70 percent, up from the current level of 62.5 percent. The United States is seeking 75 percent as well as demanding a proportion of vehicles be made in factories paying $16 an hour or more.

Mexico's El Economista financial newspaper on Monday reported that Mexico had agreed to those demands, in return for a five-year transition period. Asked about the reports, Mexico's chief trade negotiator Kenneth Smith said that no deal on autos had yet been reached.

"We haven't closed or resolved this chapter yet," Smith told reporters after the same event in Mexico City, saying that Canada also needed to take part before negotiators could reach final decisions.

Smith said Mexico and the United States were discussing technical details and each other's proposals involving the auto sector, and that Mexico was explaining the areas it considered particularly sensitive.

He also said Mexico would not budge on its rejection of U.S. bids for seasonal restrictions on fresh products or a sunset clause that could strike down NAFTA agreements after five years.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Jonathan Oatis)

By Adriana Barrera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pAmid Saudi Arabia dispute, Canada says will always defend human rights
RE
09:39pSaudi state airline Saudia suspends flights to and from Toronto
RE
09:31pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Special Election Ohio's 12th Congressional District
PU
09:31pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : ASRF and NCCPB Launch New Seed Science Foundation
PU
09:28pOil rises after OPEC sources say Saudi crude output fell
RE
09:26pCanada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call
RE
09:25pSeek Help from Recoverit Whenever You Have Deleted Files Accidentally
SE
09:21pWESTERN GROWERS : Opposes Renewable Energy Initiative in Arizona
PU
09:18pMexico and U.S. studying NAFTA rules of origin proposals - minister
RE
09:17pTurkish Lira Falls to Fresh Lows Against U.S. Dollar
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
2ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
3PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
4MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.