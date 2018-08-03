Mexico's Consumer Confidence Soars in Wake of Election

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Consumer confidence in Mexico jumped to its highest level in more than a decade following the presidential election victory of leftist nationalist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with consumers especially optimistic about the economic outlook for the coming year.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 101.7 in July from 86.3 a year before, reaching its highest level since March 2008, the National Statistics Institute said Friday.

The index was up from 88.6 the previous month, its biggest ever rise, after Mr. López Obrador won July 1 with more than 53% of the vote, more than 30 percentage points clear of his closest rival.

"He campaigned on an agenda of profound change. It seems that businesses and consumers are quite enthused about what's coming," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs. "People are hopeful."

The confidence boost was led by expectations for the economic situation within the next 12 months, with that subindex up to 117.5 from 89 in June, a 31.9% increase.

Mexico's economic activity contracted slightly in the second quarter, and inflation has picked up recently on higher gasoline and propane gas prices. Economists polled by the Bank of Mexico in July lowered their median estimate for 2019 economic growth to 2% from 2.3%.

"It's not that the macro picture is obviously better to justify that amazing boost in confidence, so I have to attribute it to the outcome of the July 1 election and the landslide victory of López Obrador," said Mr. Ramos.

Manufacturing business confidence increased in July to 50.7 from 48.6 the previous month, also led by higher expectations for the future as confidence in the outlook rose to 54.3 from 50.7, where 50 marks the threshold between optimism and pessimism.

Mr. López Obrador, who is due to take office Dec. 1, pledged to root out corruption and waste in government, and use the money saved to spend more on social programs. Among those is a $5 billion project, in collaboration with the private sector, to provide training and jobs for 2.6 million unemployed youths over several years.

Concerns about the fiscal cost of social spending under Mr. López Obrador, were assuaged for some as he and his team reiterated a commitment to keeping the lid on public debt, saying projects will only be carried out if there is enough money without widening the public-sector deficit.

The Mexican peso has gained about 7% against the U.S. dollar since the election.

