Mexico's Guajardo cites 'very positive' NAFTA talks with U.S.
07/27/2018 | 12:14am CEST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Thursday said he had "very positive" and "constructive" talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as the two re-started negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Guajardo said he and Lighthizer agreed they would need to work to reach a goal to hash out a deal in principle by the end of August on the renegotiation of NAFTA.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)