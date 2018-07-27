Log in
Mexico's Guajardo cites 'very positive' NAFTA talks with U.S.

07/27/2018 | 12:14am CEST
Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a joint message in Mexico City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Thursday said he had "very positive" and "constructive" talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as the two re-started negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Guajardo said he and Lighthizer agreed they would need to work to reach a goal to hash out a deal in principle by the end of August on the renegotiation of NAFTA.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

