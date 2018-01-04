Mezzi Reprices and Increases Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, FSE: 0MZ, OTC PINK: CCTXF) announces that further to its news releases of November 24, 2017 and December 19, 2017, the Company has repriced and increased its proposed non-brokered private placement to now consist of up to 16,500,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.22 per unit to raise up to $3,630,000. Each unit will comprise one common share ("Shares") and one-half of one share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share at $0.35 for a period of 12 months (subject to acceleration).

The Company confirms that the net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company for (i) working capital purposes, (ii) to pursue and make an investment in the previously disclosed private company that has developed a technology which provides an "auditing platform" for various on-line transactions, and (iii) for business opportunities or investments which pertain to or enhance the Company's core business. Any proposed transaction outside of the Company's core business may require a full change of business application with the TSXV.

Closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange. Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the offering.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. There is no assurance the Company will be successful in completing its proposed private placement, or entering into any new business opportunities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

