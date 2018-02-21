Log in
MiMedx Group, Inc. Shareholder Alert -- MDXG Stock Drops Significantly -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

02/21/2018 | 12:52am CET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MiMedx") (NASDAQ: MDXG) to determine whether MiMedx and certain of its officers and/or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.)

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that MiMedx will postpone release of its Q4 and FY 2017 financial results.  Specifically, MiMedx issued a press release which, in relevant part, stated that the Audit Committee of MiMedx's Board of Directors" . . . has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at [MiMedx]."  Further, MiMedx advised investors that "[MiMedx] executives are also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts." 

On this news, MiMedx's stock price fell sharply on February 20, 2018, closing at $8.75 per share, down more than 39% from the $14.47 closing price on February 16, 2018.

MiMedx Group Investors: If you purchased MDXG shares and have questions or concerns about the securities investigation or your potential legal rights, please visit https://kehoelawfirm.com/active-investigations/mimedx-group-shareholder-alert-mdxg or contact John A. Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, [email protected] or e-mail [email protected].

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing.

CONTACT:  John A. Kehoe, Esq., Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., [email protected].

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimedx-group-inc-shareholder-alert----mdxg-stock-drops-significantly----kehoe-law-firm-pc-investigating-300601578.html

SOURCE Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
