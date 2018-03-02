MiMedx Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from NASDAQ

MARIETTA, Ga., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), a leading developer and marketer of regenerative and therapeutic biologics, today received written notification from the NASDAQ Stock Market that the Company is no longer in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rules since MiMedx has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires NASDAQ-listed companies to timely file all periodic reports. As required, within 60 days the Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance, and NASDAQ can grant an exception for MiMedx to remain listed for up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K's due date, or until August 28, 2018, if the plan is accepted. The NASDAQ's notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock.

