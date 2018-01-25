MiTek’s SAPPHIRE® Supply Offers New Functionality for ProDealers

SAPPHIRE Supply Adds New Features That Unify Sales and Estimating, Further Improving Workflow Accuracy and Collaboration

MiTek® USA just announced that its SAPPHIRE Supply software solution has added new features and functionality for its lumber and building material “ProDealer” users.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of lumber and building material dealers, SAPPHIRE Supply is a single-source software solution that uniquely combines complete, multi-category materials estimating and structural frame design. SAPPHIRE Supply also incorporates the building material supplier’s product SKUs (and pricing) to create a complete “whole house” quote, while performing analysis and design on a wide range of structural products, including leading proprietary engineered wood products (EWP), dimension lumber, and metal connectors and hangers.

Recent functionality added to SAPPHIRE Supply now allows multiple estimating jobs to be referenced together in a single file. This allows users to have multiple operators working on different aspects of a project, yet able to see what one another is doing through linked or referenced 3D models. Now it is easier for estimators, EWP designers, wall designers, truss designers and others to collaborate with great ease, especially useful on large multifamily projects.

Additionally, SAPPHIRE Supply’s improved product selection interface allows a search and selection for MiTek Builder Product offerings, with quick access to product images, their MSRP, and what Code Report references may apply to the product.

Since SAPPHIRE Supply is part of the SAPPHIRE Suite, SAPPHIRE Supply allows dealers who are suppliers of MiTek Builder Products and their MiTek component manufacturers to collaborate by sharing common Building Information Models (BIM), all of which can be viewed on MiTek’s free SAPPHIRE Viewer software.

SAPPHIRE Supply uses a single shared structural model, offering lumber dealers a unified solution for efficient, consistent and accurate modeling and estimating across their organizations. Since SAPPHIRE Supply is based on the geometry of a structural model, the software can also generate SKU-based materials counts for non-structural materials, such as drywall, house wrap and even millwork. SAPPHIRE Supply’s flexible formula-builder, coupled with the power to define accumulation rules, results in accurate material counts to match how materials are actually supplied. Verifiable bills of materials (BOMs) can be generated with exacting precision and are visually tracked within the 3D structural model.

About MiTek Industries

MiTek Industries is a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential, commercial, and industrial, construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for our associates’ well-being and for our customers’ success through continuous process improvement is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: brk-a, NYSE: brk-b) since 2001, the Company has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com/ and www.Mii.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006143/en/