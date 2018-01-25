MiTek’s SAPPHIRE® Supply Offers New Functionality for ProDealers

MiTek® USA just announced that its SAPPHIRE
Supply software solution has added new features and
functionality for its lumber and building material “ProDealer” users.
Designed specifically to meet the needs of lumber and building material
dealers, SAPPHIRE
Supply is a single-source software solution that
uniquely combines complete, multi-category materials estimating and
structural frame design. SAPPHIRE Supply also incorporates the
building material supplier’s product SKUs (and pricing) to create a
complete “whole house” quote, while performing analysis and design on a
wide range of structural products, including leading proprietary
engineered wood products (EWP), dimension lumber, and metal connectors
and hangers.
Recent functionality added to SAPPHIRE
Supply now allows multiple estimating jobs to be referenced
together in a single file. This allows users to have multiple
operators working on different aspects of a project, yet able to see
what one another is doing through linked or referenced 3D models. Now it
is easier for estimators, EWP designers, wall designers, truss designers
and others to collaborate with great ease, especially useful on large
multifamily projects.
Additionally, SAPPHIRE Supply’s improved product selection
interface allows a search and selection for MiTek Builder Product
offerings, with quick access to product images, their MSRP, and what
Code Report references may apply to the product.
Since SAPPHIRE Supply is part of the SAPPHIRE Suite, SAPPHIRE
Supply allows dealers who are suppliers of MiTek
Builder Products and their MiTek
component manufacturers to collaborate by sharing common Building
Information Models (BIM), all of which can be viewed on MiTek’s free SAPPHIRE
Viewer software.
SAPPHIRE Supply uses a single shared structural model, offering
lumber dealers a unified solution for efficient, consistent and accurate
modeling and estimating across their organizations. Since SAPPHIRE Supply
is based on the geometry of a structural model, the software can
also generate SKU-based materials counts for non-structural materials,
such as drywall, house wrap and even millwork. SAPPHIRE Supply’s
flexible formula-builder, coupled with the power to define accumulation
rules, results in accurate material counts to match how materials
are actually supplied. Verifiable bills of materials (BOMs) can be
generated with exacting precision and are visually tracked within the 3D
structural model.
About MiTek Industries
MiTek Industries is a diversified global supplier of software,
engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential,
commercial, and industrial, construction sectors. MiTek Industries’
passion for our associates’ well-being and for our customers’ success
through continuous process improvement is the company’s hallmark. A
Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: brk-a,
NYSE: brk-b)
since 2001, the Company has operations in more than 40 countries on six
continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com/
and www.Mii.com.
