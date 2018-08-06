Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority : Invites Partners to Bring New Experiences and Activities to the City through its Tourism Advancement Program

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, committed to a careful, long-term plan for allocation of resources to help Miami Beach thrive as a destination with something for everyone, announces four new grants available under the Tourism Advancement Program to enhance the city's cultural tourism efforts. Miami Beach is home to internationally-recognized, marquee events including Art Basel Miami Beach, South Beach Wine and Food Festival, the Winter Party Festival, Miami Beach Pride and more, making the city truly like no other place in the world. Applications for funding to support key initiatives in the fiscal year 2018 – 2019 are now being accepted in the following categories: Cultural Tourism, Major One Time Event, Special Projects and Development Opportunities.

"As we continuously work to elevate Miami Beach, it is imperative to strategically recruit, develop, promote and financially support and partner with key events and activations that are representative of our city as a cultural hub and international destination," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "These four new grants available through our Tourism Advancement Program allow like-minded partners to join our focused efforts to create and deliver innovative, high-quality experiences that appeal to travelers."

Through these newly-available grants, organizations, festivals, pop-up attractions, large-scale performances and productions, now have the opportunity to add to Miami Beach's stellar reputation by bringing new cultural experiences and activities to the city's famous stretch of sand and vibrant neighborhoods. Grants available to fund projects between October 1, 2018 – September 30, 2019 under the Tourism Advancement Program include:

Cultural Tourism – A one-time grant for new events on Miami Beach requiring a minimum of a four-to-one funding ratio. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $30,000.

Major One-Time Event – A grant that applies to organizations with a new or one-time event that has the potential to become reoccurring that can generate traveler interest and have a strong impact on tourism. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $45,000.

Special Projects – A grant specifically available to organizations with an event or program that can generate an extraordinary return in viewership or promotion. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $90,000.

Development Opportunities – A grant targeted to organizations with a new or one-time event that has the potential to become reoccurring, can create a significant tourism return and has a national or international impact. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $30,000.

All interested applicants will find comprehensive guidelines, and must officially register, through the MBVCA's Application Portal at www.miamibeachvca.com/portal. Programs are contingent upon the approval of the annual budget by the City of Miami Beach Mayor and Commission.

ABOUT THE MIAMI BEACH VISITOR & CONVENTION AUTHORITY

The MBVCA is a seven-member authority, appointed by the City of Miami Beach Commission, with the goal of encouraging, developing and promoting the image of Miami Beach locally, nationally and internationally as a vibrant community and superb tourist destination. To this end, the MBVCA strategically focuses its funding investments in a balanced manner, fostering outstanding existing programs, stimulating new activities, and encouraging partnerships. The MBVCA is committed to a careful, long-term plan for allocation of resources to build the uniqueness of Miami Beach as ones of the world's greatest communities and tourism destinations.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Awarded first place in the 2018, 2017 and 2016 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia in the categories of "Best LGBTQ Destination" and "Best Wedding Destination, U.S. & Canada," recently named 2017 and 2016 World's Leading City Tourist Board in and North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Destinations | Mobile App", "Overall Spa Destinations| U.S and Canada" and "Overall Beaches Destinations| U.S and Canada" respectively, Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destinations, Top Romantic Destinations, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world!

