Miami’s Top Mobile Parking Payment App Reaches a New Milestone

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami Parking Authority’s (MPA’s) acclaimed mobile parking app, PayByPhone, has reached a new milestone by surpassing over half a million transactions in a single month. The December 2017 results confirm that the app started and ended the year on a high note, with 83% of drivers choosing to park with PayByPhone at on-street locations.



Since launching in 2008, the app has proven to be a powerful force in the City, achieving performance goals ahead of time and generating savings for the parking authority. This success has also resulted in the reduction of 50% of the MPA’s multi-space meters, and 98% of the single space meters - a move towards a future where no physical parking infrastructure is required.

This dedicated PayByPhone usage has allowed the City to hold their spot as the app’s largest client in the United States in terms of transaction volume, a feat that can be accredited to the service consistently being supported by the MPA. This includes offering City of Miami residents a 20% discount when they use PayByPhone to park, highlighting the app at community outreach events, and encouraging it as the preferred method of parking for upcoming events.

“I firmly believe that the extraordinary success of PayByPhone in Miami is, in part, the result of our strong belief in the shared value of partnership,” said Alejandra Argudin, Chief Operations Officer of Miami Parking Authority. “Over the course of almost ten years, our collaboration with PayByPhone has driven innovation and made a positive impact on our business and the community we serve.”

