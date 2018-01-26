Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miami’s Top Mobile Parking Payment App Reaches a New Milestone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:08pm CET

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami Parking Authority’s (MPA’s) acclaimed mobile parking app, PayByPhone, has reached a new milestone by surpassing over half a million transactions in a single month. The December 2017 results confirm that the app started and ended the year on a high note, with 83% of drivers choosing to park with PayByPhone at on-street locations.

Since launching in 2008, the app has proven to be a powerful force in the City, achieving performance goals ahead of time and generating savings for the parking authority. This success has also resulted in the reduction of 50% of the MPA’s multi-space meters, and 98% of the single space meters - a move towards a future where no physical parking infrastructure is required.

This dedicated PayByPhone usage has allowed the City to hold their spot as the app’s largest client in the United States in terms of transaction volume, a feat that can be accredited to the service consistently being supported by the MPA. This includes offering City of Miami residents a 20% discount when they use PayByPhone to park, highlighting the app at community outreach events, and encouraging it as the preferred method of parking for upcoming events.

“I firmly believe that the extraordinary success of PayByPhone in Miami is, in part, the result of our strong belief in the shared value of partnership,” said Alejandra Argudin, Chief Operations Officer of Miami Parking Authority. “Over the course of almost ten years, our collaboration with PayByPhone has driven innovation and made a positive impact on our business and the community we serve.”

Ready to start using PayByPhone? Begin parking immediately by downloading the app or by visiting paybyphone.com. To access all of PayByPhone’s features, register for a free account today.

ABOUT PAYBYPHONE

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $345.6 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

CONTACT

Name: Megan Smit
Designation: Marketing Director, PayByPhone Global
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: (+1) 650 - 451 - 2489

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:46p ENTERGY : Declares Dividend
08:46p VERASTEM : Presents Preclinical Data at ASCO-SITC Highlighting the Synergistic Effects of Duvelisib in Combination with Immune Checkpoint or Co-Stimulatory Antibodies in B Cell Lymphoma Model
08:45p IIROC Trade Halt - Bombardier Inc.
08:45p CARS COM : Winners Announced for 2018 DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards
08:45p IIROC Trade Resumption - Bombardier Inc.
08:44p BOMBARDIER : IIROC Trade Halt - Bombardier Inc.
08:44p CAMECO : Provides Date for Q4 Conference Call
08:44p MALAGA FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports 32% Increase in Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2017
08:44p CSC : Welcomes 40 Counties to eRecording Network
08:43p BOEING : U.S. ITC rejects Boeing injury claims on Bombardier
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESCO : MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD MAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - Tesco Plc
2BARCLAYS : Goldman, Barclays, SocGen interested in Commerzbank unit - Handelsblatt
3BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Mega funds bet big on sterling turning a corner
4BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Ballard Power..
5BAYER : Trump warns Davos on unfair trade, says U.S. 'open for business'

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.