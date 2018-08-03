Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Michael Hill International : Full Year Accounts Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:41am CEST

ASX/NZX ANNOUNCEMENT

Full year results to be announced 27 August 2018

3 August 2018

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2018 prior to market opening on Monday 27 August 2018.

An analyst briefing on the results is scheduled to be held at 1.00pm (Brisbane, Qld time) on Monday 27 August 2018.

Webcast:

A live webcast link to the analyst briefing will be available on the 'events' section of the website at http://investor.michaelhill.com.

The webcast link for the conference call on Monday 27 August 2018 is https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jzp4h9s6.

Dial-in details:

You may dial-in to listen to the analyst briefing using the details below. All participants will be asked for their full name & passcode when joining the call.

Passcode (listen-only):

56722441#

Dial-in:

1800 093 431 or +61 2 8047 9393

Australia Toll-Free: 1800 093 431

Hong Kong Toll: +852 3005 2399

Japan Toll-Free: 0120 200 683

New Zealand Toll-Free: 0800 452 257

New Zealand Toll: +64 9 307 1606

Singapore Toll-Free: 800 120 6856

UK Toll-Free: 0800 026 1552

US Toll-Free: 1 877 788 9032

International: +61 2 8047 9393

A further announcement will be provided if there are any changes to the above details.

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor Investor Relations +61 431095979

ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL

Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group has over 300 stores globally in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).

For more information: www.investor.michaelhill.comwww.michaelhill.com.auwww.emmaandroe.com.au

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:04aNTPC : Construction of Helipad Road Formation at Ravigram Township
AQ
10:04aRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Tender for Design, Manufacturing, Testing and Supply of Complete Vertical Submerged Pump with Motor
AQ
10:04aFERTILISERS & CHEMICALS TRAVANCORE : Fabrication and Erection of Cable Trays in Wi
AQ
10:04aCMC MARKETS : Markets await UK services data and US jobs report - business live
AQ
10:03aSUI NORTHERN GAS PIPELINES : Boring and Installation of Deep Well Ground Beds
AQ
10:03aPOWER GRID OF BANGLADESH : Construction work of open store yard M.S. fencing and materials/equipments shorting work at Rampura 230/132 kV Grid Sub-Station under GMD Dhaka-Central PGCB.
AQ
10:03aNTPC : Amc of Cw, Rw, Sacw, Sw and Fire Fighting System for Solapur
AQ
10:03aPOWER GRID OF BANGLADESH : Cutting jangle and shrub including removing and cleaning at Kabirpur 132/33 kV Grid Substation under GMDDhaka-North.
AQ
10:03aNTPC : Construction of Boundary Wall and Barbed Wire Fencing of Acquired
AQ
10:02aPROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : at Third Floor, Block-I, It Park, Shastri Park.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : to Pay First Dividend in 10 Years
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5DUFRY : Dufry grows turnover 7.2% and achieves both record EBITDA of CHF 464.1 million and record free cash fl..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.