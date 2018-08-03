Michael Hill International : Full Year Accounts Release Date

ASX/NZX ANNOUNCEMENT

Full year results to be announced 27 August 2018

3 August 2018

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2018 prior to market opening on Monday 27 August 2018.

An analyst briefing on the results is scheduled to be held at 1.00pm (Brisbane, Qld time) on Monday 27 August 2018.

Webcast:

A live webcast link to the analyst briefing will be available on the 'events' section of the website at http://investor.michaelhill.com.

The webcast link for the conference call on Monday 27 August 2018 is https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jzp4h9s6.

Dial-in details:

You may dial-in to listen to the analyst briefing using the details below. All participants will be asked for their full name & passcode when joining the call.

Passcode (listen-only):

56722441#

Dial-in:

1800 093 431 or +61 2 8047 9393

Australia Toll-Free: 1800 093 431

Hong Kong Toll: +852 3005 2399

Japan Toll-Free: 0120 200 683

New Zealand Toll-Free: 0800 452 257

New Zealand Toll: +64 9 307 1606

Singapore Toll-Free: 800 120 6856

UK Toll-Free: 0800 026 1552

US Toll-Free: 1 877 788 9032

International: +61 2 8047 9393

A further announcement will be provided if there are any changes to the above details.

Contact: Kevin O'Connor Investor Relations +61 431095979

ABOUT MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL

Michael Hill International was founded by Sir Michael Hill in 1979 when he opened his first jewellery store in Whangarei, New Zealand. The Group has over 300 stores globally in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The Group's global headquarters, including its wholesale and manufacturing divisions, are located in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is listed on the ASX (ASX:MHJ) and the NZX (NZX:MHJ).

For more information: www.investor.michaelhill.comwww.michaelhill.com.auwww.emmaandroe.com.au