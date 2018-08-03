Michael Hill International : Full Year Accounts Release Date

ASX/NZX ANNOUNCEMENT
Full year results to be announced 27 August 2018
3 August 2018
Michael Hill International Limited (ASX/NZX: MHJ) intends to release its full year results to 30 June 2018 prior to market opening on Monday 27 August 2018.
An analyst briefing on the results is scheduled to be held at 1.00pm (Brisbane, Qld time) on Monday 27 August 2018.
Webcast:
A live webcast link to the analyst briefing will be available on the 'events' section of the website at http://investor.michaelhill.com.
The webcast link for the conference call on Monday 27 August 2018 is https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jzp4h9s6.
Dial-in details:
You may dial-in to listen to the analyst briefing using the details below. All participants will be asked for their full name & passcode when joining the call.
Passcode (listen-only):
56722441#
Dial-in:
1800 093 431 or +61 2 8047 9393
Australia Toll-Free: 1800 093 431
Hong Kong Toll: +852 3005 2399
Japan Toll-Free: 0120 200 683
New Zealand Toll-Free: 0800 452 257
New Zealand Toll: +64 9 307 1606
Singapore Toll-Free: 800 120 6856
UK Toll-Free: 0800 026 1552
US Toll-Free: 1 877 788 9032
International: +61 2 8047 9393
A further announcement will be provided if there are any changes to the above details.
Contact:
Kevin O'Connor Investor Relations +61 431095979
