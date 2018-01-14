Michael Robin, Two-Time Emmy Award Winner, Joins StreamSpace

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamSpace LLC, the leader in blockchain Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) for independent films, today announced the addition of Michael M. Robin to its Advisory Board. Robin will provide advice to the StreamSpace team, board and customers on innovative ways to address market opportunities with independent films and related video content.

Michael M. Robin is an award-winning Producer and Director who has worked on such high-profile series as NYPD Blue, Nip/Tuck, TNT's The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes and Dallas. He has earned Producing Emmys® for NYPD Blue and L.A. Law as well as three Golden Globes® for Nip/Tuck, NYPD Blue and L.A. Law.

Robin formed The Shephard/Robin Company with Greer Shephard in 1998. Their producing success included Nip/Tuck, The Closer, Longmire, Major Crimes, Trust Me, State of Mind, The D.A., Popular and Brutally Normal.

In his more than two decades in the television industry, Robin has Directed 15 drama pilots, including the pilots for TNT's The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes and Dallas. He also helmed the Pilot for this year's Valor on the CW. He is developing the VR Narrative Series Splash/Damage with WEVR and Blue Ribbon Content. Michael also directed and produced The Berlin Wall VR Experience for the Newseum in Washington DC. He is actively developing in New Media spaces and platforms, and is thrilled to be involved with StreamSpace as they pioneer blockchain distribution for content delivery.

StreamSpace is developing a platform for filmmakers to publish their video projects in a secure manner and to engage with their fans to enjoy, rate, and promote independent film content. The StreamSpace platform uses blockchain technology to distribute and monetize the video content.

A key feature of the StreamSpace solution is the network of social media channels that link filmmakers with their audiences and fans. The conversations can begin with the launch of a film into the market, or even earlier, while the film is in development.

StreamSpace will be conducting its Initial Coin Offering from January 15 to February 26, 2018. Learn more at https://www.stream.space.

