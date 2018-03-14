Mid Atlantic Announces Major Strategic Transaction with Parthenon Capital Partners and Waterfall Asset Management

Subject to regulatory approvals, Mid Atlantic Capital Group (“Mid
Atlantic”), a leading provider of custody, brokerage, trade processing,
and financial services technology, announced that it has entered into an
agreement that contemplates a strategic transaction with Parthenon
Capital Partners (“Parthenon”), a growth-oriented private equity firm,
and Waterfall Asset Management (“Waterfall”), an alternative asset
manager. The transaction, which will not be consummated until applicable
regulatory approvals (including an approval from South Dakota Division
of Banking) are obtained, will provide Mid Atlantic with an opportunity
to leverage the investors’ experience and resources to accelerate the
development of and investment in client-centric technology, products,
services and people. The transaction will also position Mid Atlantic to
grow through organic initiatives and opportunistic strategic
acquisitions. Also investing in the transaction with Parthenon and
Waterfall is long-term industry veteran John Moody.
Mid Atlantic’s existing management team, led by Executive Chairman
Charles Warden, CEO Paul Schneider, and Group CEO Tim Friday, will
remain significant shareholders in the company and continue to lead the
firm’s day-to-day operations. “For more than 25 years, Mid Atlantic has
supported investment professionals and financial organizations with
tools to help attract, grow, and retain assets,” said Mr. Warden. “We
are excited to partner with firms like Parthenon and Waterfall that
share our vision of providing first class service to our clientele, and
that will support and enhance our ongoing investment in tools and
technology to continually raise the bar in that respect.”
“Over the past twelve months, we have worked with John Moody and
Waterfall to identify a retirement centric, technology enabled provider
of services to financial advisors and their clients, and we believe Mid
Atlantic is the ideal partner,” said Andrew Dodson, a Managing Partner
of Parthenon. “Mid Atlantic has an impressive history of growth and
leadership in its market, and we are excited to partner with Chuck,
Paul, and Tim. We believe that Mid Atlantic’s client-first approach to
technology and service has truly differentiated the Company in the
marketplace.”
John Moody, a long-standing industry expert with deep operating
expertise in the custody and financial technology markets, is also
investing in the transaction and will become the CEO of a newly formed
holding company that is focused on acquiring additional, complementary
businesses. “I’ve known the leadership team at Mid Atlantic for decades
and have a tremendous amount of respect for the world-class company they
have built,” said Mr. Moody. “We have a shared vision to continue
growing Mid Atlantic, both organically and through acquisitions, into
the premier trust, custody, and financial technology platform for
retirement plan, bank trust, and wealth management providers.”
K&L Gates served as legal counsel, and Raymond James served as financial
advisor to Mid Atlantic with respect to the transaction. Kirkland &
Ellis served as legal counsel to Parthenon. Kramer Levin served as legal
counsel to Waterfall.
About Mid Atlantic
Mid Atlantic Capital Group is a leading financial services organization
that provides a wide array of brokerage, advisory, trust, and custody
services to a diverse national client base of financial advisors and
institutions, asset managers, and benefits administrators through its
various subsidiary companies. With assets under custody or
administration of approximately $90B, its broker/dealer, registered
investment advisor, and trust company serve over 8,000 financial
advisors and 500 financial institutions on behalf of more than 265,000
customer accounts and one million retirement plan beneficiaries. For
more information, visit http://www.macg.com.
About Parthenon Capital Partners
Based in Boston and San Francisco, Parthenon Capital Partners is a
leading mid-market private equity firm that utilizes niche industry
expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in
service industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner
to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by
backing new executives. Parthenon has particular expertise in healthcare
technology and services, financial and insurance services, and business
services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a
strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. Parthenon’s
investment team has deep experience in corporate strategy, human
capital, capital markets, and operations, thereby enabling the firm to
pursue complex, multi-faceted value creation opportunities. For more
information, visit www.parthenoncapitalpartners.com.
About Waterfall Asset Management
Based in New York, Waterfall Asset Management is an SEC-registered
alternative asset manager. Waterfall utilizes a relative value approach
to investing in structured credit, loan products and private equity and
invests across multiple sectors of the specialty finance and financial
technology industries. Waterfall has approximately $6.9 billion in
assets under management, as of 2/1/2018.
