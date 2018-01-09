MidOcean Partners : Adds David Kieselstein to Executive Board

MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier middle market private equity
firm focused on consumer and business services, today announced that
David Kieselstein has joined MidOcean’s Executive Board, effective
January 1, 2018. Mr. Kieselstein is serving as Vice Chairman, Business
Services, and will work with the firm's Executive Board to provide
strategic guidance to MidOcean’s portfolio companies. As Vice Chairman,
Business Services, Mr. Kieselstein will also work closely with the
MidOcean investment team in the sourcing, evaluation and execution of
new business services investments.
MidOcean has developed a strong and active Executive Board, which is
comprised of influential senior executives who have experience running
large companies within MidOcean’s target sectors. These leading industry
executives, who previously served as Chairpersons, CEOs and in other
senior management positions with leading companies and government
entities, provide operational expertise and unique insights, including
in-depth knowledge of industry dynamics, competitive landscapes and
trends, that guide MidOcean’s investment themes and value creation
strategies.
Mr. Kieselstein, who is recognized for his innovation and operational
expertise in information services, most recently served as CEO of former
MidOcean portfolio company Penton prior to its acquisition by Informa
PLC in November 2016 for $1.6 billion. “David Kieselstein served as an
outstanding leader of Penton over the past several years, helping us
transform the business from a traditional print-based publisher into a
leading professional information services business,” said Barrett
Gilmer, Managing Director of MidOcean. “Not only has David successfully
built and transformed some of the best-known B2B and consumer media
brands and companies in the world, he has demonstrated an ability to
turn around a company’s performance and build value for shareholders. We
are very fortunate to add David’s tremendous strategic vision to our
Executive Board.”
Mr. Kieselstein added, “I am honored to join the MidOcean Executive
Board and look forward to collaborating with Ted Virtue, Barrett Gilmer
and the rest of the MidOcean team to drive further transformative growth
within the MidOcean portfolio and develop differentiated investment
themes.”
Prior to taking the helm at Penton, Mr. Kieselstein served as Chief
Executive Officer, North America of TNS, a division of WPP which
provides high-quality market research insights to Fortune 500 clients in
virtually all industries. During his tenure at TNS, he embarked on a
full transformation of the company’s operations, which resulted in a
significant improvement in profitability across TNS.
From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Kieselstein led Dun & Bradstreet’s Small Business
Division, the company’s largest and fastest growing division. While at
Dun & Bradstreet, Mr. Kieselstein integrated three distinct operations
into a single, customer-centric business unit, and he launched several
new product suites that accelerated overall performance.
Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, Kieselstein served in a range of key
leadership roles at Time Warner. As Chief Executive of the Parenting
Media Group, he repositioned the Parenting brand, resulting in 30%
revenue growth and the unseating of the long-time category leader within
18 months. As President and Chief Executive of the Personal Finance
Media Group, Kieselstein created a partnership with CNN that resulted in
the creation of CNNMoney, one of the world’s most successful personal
finance web properties. Earlier in his career, he also held a number of
marketing management positions at FORTUNE Magazine, and launched Time
Inc.’s centralized direct marketing and database division.
Mr. Kieselstein holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg
Graduate School of Management, where he serves on the Alumni Board. He
received his BA in Economics from Binghamton University.
About MidOcean Partners
Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based
alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private
equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of
the private equity funds has been on high-quality middle market
companies with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth
opportunities in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean
Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages approximately $6.9
billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized
loan obligations (“CLOs”), and customized separately managed accounts as
of November 30, 2017. For more information, please visit MidOcean’s
website (www.midoceanpartners.com).
