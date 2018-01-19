Middle East TETRA Communications Terminal Market 2017-2023: Forecast by Type, Applications, Technology, Countries and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle East TETRA Communications Terminal Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Type, Applications, Technology, Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East TETRA terminals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The Middle East TETRA communications terminal market displayed sharp growth in the period 2014-2016. Increased oil & gas exploration activities to increase the reserve capacity, growing manufacturing and commercial construction projects, and the inclination of countries to provide modern public transportation facilities such as Metro Rails, Trams, and others, have led to the growth of TETRA terminals in the Middle East region. The adoption of TETRA technology by law enforcement and emergency services in prominent nations, due to the growing pressure to provide public safety in the wake of major upcoming global events, facilitated the growth of this market.

The portable TETRA terminals segment accounted for a dominant share in the overall market, owing to increased usage in industrial and public safety applications. Growing security and safety concerns pertaining to civic unrest in countries like Turkey, as well as rising terrorist threats, led the law enforcement forces to enhance their capabilities to avert and combat crisis situations.

Industrial, transportation, and public safety are the major applications of the TETRA terminals market in the Middle East region. The industrial application of TETRA terminals is expected to grow sharply in the forecast period due to their major use in oil & gas fields, manufacturing plants, and energy projects by construction crew, as well as operation teams.

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types: Portable Mobile

By Applications: Industrial Public Safety Transportation Others

By Technologies: ATEX Covert Others

By Countries: Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Kuwait Turkey



Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defence and Space Oy

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Motorola Solutions UK Limited

