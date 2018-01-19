Middle East TETRA Communications Terminal Market 2017-2023: Forecast by Type, Applications, Technology, Countries and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle
The Middle East TETRA terminals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of
over 7.7% from 2017 to 2023.
The Middle East TETRA communications terminal market displayed sharp
growth in the period 2014-2016. Increased oil & gas exploration
activities to increase the reserve capacity, growing manufacturing and
commercial construction projects, and the inclination of countries to
provide modern public transportation facilities such as Metro Rails,
Trams, and others, have led to the growth of TETRA terminals in the
Middle East region. The adoption of TETRA technology by law enforcement
and emergency services in prominent nations, due to the growing pressure
to provide public safety in the wake of major upcoming global events,
facilitated the growth of this market.
The portable TETRA terminals segment accounted for a dominant share in
the overall market, owing to increased usage in industrial and public
safety applications. Growing security and safety concerns pertaining to
civic unrest in countries like Turkey, as well as rising terrorist
threats, led the law enforcement forces to enhance their capabilities to
avert and combat crisis situations.
Industrial, transportation, and public safety are the major applications
of the TETRA terminals market in the Middle East region. The industrial
application of TETRA terminals is expected to grow sharply in the
forecast period due to their major use in oil & gas fields,
manufacturing plants, and energy projects by construction crew, as well
as operation teams.
Markets Covered
The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:
-
By Types:
-
By Applications:
-
Industrial
-
Public Safety
-
Transportation
-
Others
-
By Technologies:
-
By Countries:
-
Saudi Arabia
-
United Arab Emirates
-
Qatar
-
Kuwait
-
Turkey
Companies Mentioned
-
Airbus Defence and Space Oy
-
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
-
Motorola Solutions UK Limited
