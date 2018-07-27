Log in
Midland National Life Insurance Company named to 2018 Ward’s top 50 list

07/27/2018 | 07:01am CEST

CHICAGO, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland National® has been named to the 2018 Ward’s 50® list of top performing life-health insurance companies. The top 50 list is generated annually after careful analysis of more than 700 life-health companies. Each top 50 company has achieved superior performance and passed all safety and consistency screens over the five-year (2013-2017) period analyzed by the Ward Group.

“It’s a great honor to once again be named to Ward’s 50 top performers list,” said Steve Palmitier, president and chief operating officer of Midland National Life Insurance Company. “As one of the leading insurance companies in the U.S., Midland National has built upon its success by continuing to emphasize providing quality products and excellent service. Our naming to this year’s list serves as further validation that our company has maintained its ability to meet stakeholder obligations.”

Ward Group is the leader of benchmarking and best practices services for the insurance industry. For the past 28 years, the firm has analyzed the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and more than 700 life-health insurance companies based in the U.S. and identifies the top performers in each segment based on objective data and subjective quality measures. To learn more, visit ward.aon.com.

The naming of Midland National to the 2018 Ward’s 50 list of top performing life-health insurance companies is the latest industry recognition the company has received in 2018. On April 24, Fitch Ratings, a global leader in financial information services and credit ratings, assigned an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of A+ (Stable), which is the fifth-highest rating of 19, to the company.

ABOUT MIDLAND NATIONAL

Founded as Dakota Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1906, Midland National Life Insurance Company has protected families and preserved legacies for generations. Midland National is one of the leading insurance companies in America. Midland National is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. With its Annuity Division located in West Des Moines, Iowa, and its Life Operations location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midland National operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia through its 12,000 licensed sales professionals. For more information, visit midlandnational.com.

PR-44-7-18

Media contact

John Myers
Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications
312-648-7776
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
