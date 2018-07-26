Midwest Energy : Public Gas Association Recognizes Midwest Energy for Operational Excellence

News

Public Gas Association Recognizes Midwest Energy for Operational Excellence

At its 2018 Annual Conference, the American Public Gas Association (APGA) presented Midwest Energy Inc. with the prestigious APGA System Operational Achievement Recognition (SOAR) for excellence in operating its natural gas utility. Public natural gas systems are entrusted by their customers to deliver clean and affordable natural gas through a safe and reliable distribution pipeline system. To accomplish this mission, a forward thinking natural gas utility constantly strives to improve its operating capabilities, overcome challenges and adapt to its changing environment.

Out of approximately 750 APGA members, Midwest Energy Inc. was selected for SOAR level (Silver) by its peers on the APGA Operations and Safety Committee. The selection was based on demonstrated excellence in the four areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety, and workforce development.

System integrity refers to the natural gas distribution system performing its overall intended function safely, efficiently and effectively-distributing energy to all customers without being degraded or impaired by its internal or external environment. System improvement refers to keeping the natural gas system well maintained and up-to-date through a self-improvement program that includes both an eye on the future through research and development, technology integration and a commitment to system improvement programs. Systems that exhibit excellence in employee safety include adopting a safety program that includes policies and procedures for education involvement and accountability for all employees, as well as tracking safety performance. Lastly, workforce development focuses on creative recruitment, training, education and development practices that provide a return on investment through increased employee loyalty, motivation, safety and productivity.

APGA President and CEO Bert Kalisch remarked, 'Midwest Energy Inc. was highly rated in all four areas that are required of SOAR. Midwest Energy Inc. consistently demonstrates a commitment to providing natural gas safely and efficiently to all those in their community and as such, serves as a model for all other natural gas utilities in the country. APGA is proud to recognize Midwest Energy Inc. and is confident in their continued success.'

Midwest Energy Inc. was one of eighteen SOAR recipients recognized at the APGA Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon on July 23, 2018, joining the 26 previous SOAR recipients. The system also received a plaque signifying Midwest Energy Inc.'s commitment to and achievement in excellence in operating a natural gas utility system.