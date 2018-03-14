Midwest Real Estate Data Announces Hiring of New CTO

LISLE, Ill., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data is pleased to announce industry veteran Chris Haran will be joining MRED as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Haran comes to MRED from real estate franchise Coldwell Banker, where he served as Vice President of Field Operations. In this executive role, Haran led the company’s strategic efforts as well as organic growth and marketing initiatives. Haran started out in entry level marketing at Coldwell Banker in 2006, working his way up to management positions before starting his Operations VP role in 2015.

This opportunity gave Haran firsthand experience with MRED, as he served on its Board of Managers from 2015-2017. During this time, Haran represented MRED on the Board’s Technology Focus Group. These experiences and more made Haran an ideal candidate to thrive in this vital role.

“Being a pioneer of technology is of the utmost importance to MLSs and I know that Chris is the perfect person to keep MRED at the forefront and push us ahead even farther.” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Bringing in Chris is a huge milestone for MRED and our customers.”

Haran is a 2005 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University. He also spent time as a mentor for the National Association of REALTORS® REach program as well as Moderne Ventures, advising startup companies on business plans.

At MRED, Haran will create and implement the strategic vision of technology, a prospect that excites the Illinois native.

“This opportunity is the perfect way to make the most of my passion for emerging technologies and connecting people, ideas, and resources,” Haran said. “MRED is doing big things and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 40,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for nine consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

