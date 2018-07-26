Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milamber Ventures Plc - AGM Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

26 July 2018

Milamber Ventures plc
(“Milamber” or “the Company”)

AGM Statement

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 July.

Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman and CEO of Milamber, commented, “The shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all the resolutions at the AGM held earlier this week. This gives us the necessary authorities for the equity and debt funding needed to complete the acquisition of Orchard Rock, for which heads of terms were announced today.

“Orchard Rock is a profitable and cash-flow positive company.  Should Milamber secure the requisite funding to acquire it, we would expect the Milamber Group to move into profitability.”

-ends-

ENQUIRIES:

Milamber Ventures plc   
Andy Hasoon
T: 07768 875 681
E: [email protected]
www.MilamberVentures.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge
T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
T: 07795 168 157
E: [email protected]


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pCELGENE CORPORATION (NASDAQ : CELG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
02:09pPULTEGROUP, INC. (NYSE : PHM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
AQ
02:08pINTELLIGENT : Addressing Ethics in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems
AQ
02:08pYAKULT HONSHA : Nature Research and Yakult to Support Human Microbiota Research
AQ
02:08pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1312 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:08pALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pSNAP40 : Raises $8 Million in Funding Led by ADV to Flip Healthcare Model with Artificial Intelligence
BU
02:08pBRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES, INC. : Announces Record Earnings with Second Quarter 2018 Net Income up 41% over Second Quarter 2017
BU
02:08pBIO-THERA SOLUTIONS : Initiates Phase I Clinical Trial for BAT-1806, a Proposed Biosimilar of Actemra® (Tocilizumab)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.