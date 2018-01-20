Mile High Academy : to Celebrate School Choice During Rival Basketball Matchup at Denver Pepsi Center

Open to the public, the game will spotlight National School Choice Week

Mile High Academy’s girls and boys basketball teams will face off against rival Campion Academy on the Denver Nuggets home court at the Denver Pepsi Center. The games begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2018 and families are invited to stay afterward and enjoy the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers that begins at 9 p.m.

The games between Mile High Academy and Campion Academy will kick off National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.

The goal of the schools’ basketball matchup is to celebrate great education choices in Colorado and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“School Choice Week allows families the opportunity to see all that they have available to them in school options. Every child is an individual learner and families need to see that there are schools that offer them exactly what their child needs. Don’t settle, choose the best for your child,” said Toakase Vunileva, principal of Mile High Academy.

Media are encouraged to attend – contact Agape Hammond to make arrangements.

Mile High Academy is a private Christian school serving students from preschool to grade 12. To learn more about the school, visit http://www.milehighacademy.org/.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

