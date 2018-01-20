Mile High Academy : to Celebrate School Choice During Rival Basketball Matchup at Denver Pepsi Center

Mile High Academy’s girls and boys basketball teams will face off
against rival Campion Academy on the Denver Nuggets home court at the
Denver Pepsi Center. The games begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 22,
2018 and families are invited to stay afterward and enjoy the matchup
between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers that begins at 9
p.m.
The games between Mile High Academy and Campion Academy will kick off
National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration
of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27,
2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.
The goal of the schools’ basketball matchup is to celebrate great
education choices in Colorado and raise awareness among parents about
school choice.
“School Choice Week allows families the opportunity to see all that they
have available to them in school options. Every child is an individual
learner and families need to see that there are schools that offer them
exactly what their child needs. Don’t settle, choose the best for your
child,” said Toakase Vunileva, principal of Mile High Academy.
Media are encouraged to attend – contact Agape Hammond to make
arrangements.
Mile High Academy is a private Christian school serving students from
preschool to grade 12. To learn more about the school, visit http://www.milehighacademy.org/.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 32,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling.
Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
