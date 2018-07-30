Milestone Builder : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2018

Milestone Builder Holdings Limited 進 階 發 展 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1667)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2018

I/We(Note 2)

of being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Milestone Builder Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3) or

of as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company for the year 2018 to be held at 14/F, 9 Po Lun Street, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 6 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick (''✓'') the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2018.

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Keung Kwok Hung as an independent executive director of the Company.

(b) To re-elect Ms. Lau Suk Han Loretta as an independent executive director of the Company.

(c) To authorize the board of directors to fix the respective directors' remuneration.

3. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

4. To give a general mandate to the directors of the Company to buy back shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

5. To give a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

6. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares bought back by the Company.

Date:

2018

Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes:

1. Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.

2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words ''the Chairman of the meeting'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.

4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (''✓'') THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (''✓'') THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

6. In case of joint registered holders, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the AGM personally or by proxy, the one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the Register of Members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. Several executors or administrators of a deceased shareholder, and several trustees in bankruptcy or liquidators of a shareholder in whose name any share stands shall be deemed joint holders thereof.

7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 4 September 2018).

8. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the AGM of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing to Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.