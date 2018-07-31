Log in
Military Order of the Purple Heart Salutes the Return of Korean War MIA

07/31/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Washington, DC, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Military Order of the Purple Heart, is currently meeting in Spokane, Washington for its 86th National Convention.  At 2:00 pm, August 1, 2018, each of its members will stand at attention and salute their fallen comrades, each of whom is a Purple Heart recipient, as the remains of 55 American Patriots, missing in action during the Korean War, are returned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.  Thus will begin the painstaking process of identification and return of these patriots to their families who have waited more than 65 years to learn of their fate.

0_int_MOPHOfficialLogo.jpg


 

On this somber occasion, members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Rainbow Chapter 483, many of whom are Korean War survivors, will join Vice President Pence, himself the son of a Korean War Veteran, as fifty-five American flag draped transfer cases are carried off the plane by two joint service honor guard details and arrayed in hangar 19 for the arrival ceremony.  MOPH joins Vice President Pence who has said, “We will never forget the sacrifices these brave service members and their families made for our nation and our freedoms.”

 

The "Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.," (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration.  Chartered by the Congress, the MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat or by an act of terrorism.  For their sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal.  With grants from the MOPH Service Foundation, the MOPH and its Auxiliary promote patriotism, fraternalism, and the preservation of America's military history.  Most importantly, through Veteran Service Officers, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA.  Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, Suicide Awareness, Homeless Veterans Assistance, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families.

 

John E. Bircher III
Military Order of the Purple Heart of the USA, Inc.
352-753-5535
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
