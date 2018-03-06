Millennium Blockchain Announces Transform Group Partnership and Advisory Board Chairman Michael Terpin

SANTA MONICA, CA, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Blockchain Inc. (OTC:MBLC), a holding company focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets announced its partnership with Transform Group, the leading blockchain public relations, advisory and marketing agency, and appointed the firm’s Founder and CEO, Michael Terpin, as chairman to its advisory board.

One of Millennium Blockchain’s missions of further introducing blockchain technologies to the market is further supported by Terpin. Terpin will head the Company’s advisory board as chairman and assist the Company in sourcing, reviewing and considering acquisitions and strategic partnerships. As part of Terpin’s advisory role, Millennium Blockchain recently enlisted Transform Group to help launch its continued activities.

“As one of the industry’s top influencers with unparalleled experience, it’s an honor to have Michael Terpin’s guidance and validation as we conduct proper management for equity trades and investments for the stock and blockchain communities,” said Brandon Romanek, CEO of Millennium Blockchain. “This also includes hiring his leadership under Transform Group as our public relations Agency of Record.”

Terpin and the team at Transform Group have led PR efforts for more than 150 blockchain companies and foundations, including some of the leading token crowdsales (Aeternity, Augur, Bancor, Ethereum, Factom, Gnosis, Golem Network, Lisk, MaidSafe, Qtum, and Tether, as well as campaigns for Bittrex, Counterparty, Dash, Eos, Kraken, NEM, Neo, Storj and Shapeshift).

“Millennium Blockchain is responding to the stock market’s demand and interest in blockchain and is focused on opening new investment possibilities to the crypto industry,” said Terpin. “The board of directors’ combined experience in the stock and cryptocurrency markets, including initial token offerings, allows them to be able to create trust and new opportunities to both the securities and blockchain industries through their extensive background and understanding.”

“As the current managing director at Transform Group, I know firsthand the active leadership role Michael Terpin takes to the companies he advises and the results he and his PR team produce,” said Enzo Villani, Chairman of Millennium Blockchain.

Millennium Blockchain, (OTC:MBLC), is a holding company primarily focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets in financial markets, healthcare, crypto-mining and high technology sectors. For more information, please visit www.mblockchain.io



Transform Group, LLC is the leading blockchain public relations, advisory and marketing agency in the world, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas (US headquarters), Paris, Cape Town, and global headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Firm is dedicated to creating and sustaining industry leadership positions for its clients through superior strategy, relationships, market intelligence and consistent execution. The Firm has been the undisputed leader in bitcoin and blockchain marketing since 2013, and it has continued to grow and add new offerings as the blockchain world itself expands and diversifies.

About Michael Terpin

In early 2013, Terpin co-founded BitAngels, the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups, which gave birth in 2014 to the successful CoinAgenda series of blockchain investor conferences in North America, Europe/EMEA, Asia and Caribbean/LatAm. He co-founded early blockchain incubator bCommerce Labs; the Bitcoin Syndicate on AngelList (with legendary super-angel Gil Penchina), and the Dapps Fund, which was a lead investor in the initial crowdsale for Ethereum, Factom, MaidSafe and Storj. Prior to his exclusive focus on blockchain, Terpin founded Marketwired, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive international newswires, for which he was a finalist in the 2000 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Terpin currently heads up the ICO investment committee for Alphabit Fund, a Caymans-registered digital currency fund approaching $1 billion in investments, and advises numerous blockchain companies and foundations, including WAX Token and VideoCoin. He is also an advisor to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where he helps program the blockchain content, including CES Asia.

