Millicom Announces the Nomination Committee Ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

07/31/2018 | 10:36am EDT

LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with the resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), Cristina Stenbeck, representing Millicom's largest shareholder Kinnevik AB, has convened a Nomination Committee consisting of members appointed by Millicom larger shareholders.

The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck, appointed by Kinnevik AB; Scott Cobb, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management; and John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Funds. The three members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed by shareholders that jointly represent approximately 46 percent of the total shares in Millicom. The members of the Nomination Committee will appoint a Committee Chairman at their first meeting.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom's website, www.millicom.com. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular SA, 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, BP 2312 L-1249 Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
[email protected]
 
Investors: 
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094
[email protected]

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-announces-the-nomination-committee-ahead-of-the-2019-annual-general-meeting,c2584296

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2584296/885335.pdf

Millicom announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millicom-announces-the-nomination-committee-ahead-of-the-2019-annual-general-meeting-300689302.html

SOURCE Millicom International Cellular


© PRNewswire 2018
