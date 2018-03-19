Milost Global Inc. Leaders Are In Zambia

NEW YORK, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milost Global Inc. (“Milost”), a New York based private equity firm, announced today that its senior leadership team that is headed by Managing Partner & CEO, Mr Kim Freeman and Senior Partner & Chief Investment Officer Mr Solly S. Asibey has landed in Zambia on Sunday March the 18th. The leaders will be in Zambia for the whole week. After leaving Zambia on Friday 23, they will be headed for Botswana where they will spend a week. This trip follows a very successful Nigerian trip where Milost has managed to conclude at least three investments and will be concluding yet another seven Nigerian investments in the coming two months.



The purpose of the Milost African tour among other things in Zambia is to meet up with the Lusaka Stock Exchange to learn how Milost can invest in Lusaka traded companies. Milost will be meeting a big number of CEOs that are leading growing companies and are in need of capital investments. The leaders will also be meeting with a few government ministries in an effort to help drive growth in the Zambian economy.

About Milost Global Inc.

Milost Global Inc. is an American Private Equity firm that is headquartered in New York City, with more than $25 billion in committed capital. Milost is at the intersection of creative investing and value creation. Milost is also a provider of alternative capital, mezzanine finance, and alternative lending to a broad range of industries across the globe including Technology, Transport, Cannabis, Education, Distribution, Mining, Oil & Gas, Financial Services, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Alternative Energy and Infrastructure Development. www.milostglobal.com

