Milrem Robotics : Introduces Next Generation Autonomous Vehicle

02/25/2018 | 04:01am CET

During UMEX 2018 in Abu Dhabi, Milrem Robotics introduces the next generation THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle intended specifically for desert terrain and hot climates that is also equipped with autonomous capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005029/en/

Milrem Robotics' autonomous THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle Type 4 on display at UMEX 2018. (Photo: B ...

Milrem Robotics' autonomous THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle Type 4 on display at UMEX 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

After IDEX 2017 where the THeMIS was exhibited last, the vehicle stayed in the Emirates and went through rigorous tests in the desert climate and terrain. Knowledge gained from those tests have been incorporated into the new version of the THeMIS, internally designated the Type 4.

The new THeMIS is 30 cm longer and has significantly better traction in desert conditions as well as better cooling systems. The vehicle has a larger payload area that can be used to carry different remote weapon systems, surveillance and C-IED equipment etc.

Weapon systems integrations have already been done together with Singapore Technologies Kinetics, Aselsan and FN Herstal.

The company has also developed the autonomous control system for the vehicle, specifically with waypoint navigation. This feature allows the UGV to follow a predetermined path without the need for the operator to control it.

This would make the UGV ideal for perimeter patrol, especially when equipped with a remote weapon station that, in addition to detecting enemy forces, makes it possible to take immediately action against them. The system can simultaneously send crucial surveillance data back to the headquarters and forces inside the perimeter.

The UGV is on display on stand no A-014.

Please have a look at the autonomy video here - https://youtu.be/Sp-baaRC0fI


© Business Wire 2018
