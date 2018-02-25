Milrem Robotics : Introduces Next Generation Autonomous Vehicle

During UMEX 2018 in Abu Dhabi, Milrem Robotics introduces the next
generation THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle intended specifically for
desert terrain and hot climates that is also equipped with autonomous
capabilities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005029/en/
Milrem Robotics' autonomous THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle Type 4 on display at UMEX 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)
After IDEX 2017 where the THeMIS was exhibited last, the vehicle stayed
in the Emirates and went through rigorous tests in the desert climate
and terrain. Knowledge gained from those tests have been incorporated
into the new version of the THeMIS, internally designated the Type 4.
The new THeMIS is 30 cm longer and has significantly better traction in
desert conditions as well as better cooling systems. The vehicle has a
larger payload area that can be used to carry different remote weapon
systems, surveillance and C-IED equipment etc.
Weapon systems integrations have already been done together with
Singapore Technologies Kinetics, Aselsan and FN Herstal.
The company has also developed the autonomous control system for the
vehicle, specifically with waypoint navigation. This feature allows the
UGV to follow a predetermined path without the need for the operator to
control it.
This would make the UGV ideal for perimeter patrol, especially when
equipped with a remote weapon station that, in addition to detecting
enemy forces, makes it possible to take immediately action against them.
The system can simultaneously send crucial surveillance data back to the
headquarters and forces inside the perimeter.
The UGV is on display on stand no A-014.
Please have a look at the autonomy video here - https://youtu.be/Sp-baaRC0fI
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005029/en/